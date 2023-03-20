National

EFF protest | The latest developments

EFF leader Julius Malema addresses supporters at Church Square

20 March 2023 - 13:15 Staff Writer
UPDATED 20 March 2023 - 14:09

EFF members and supporters along with Carl Niehaus and other leaders have started moving from Church Square to the Union Buildings as they continue their protests.

At the Union Building members of the public are sitting under trees. Police, the Tshwane metro police department and the SANDF are on site.

No action for sjambok-carrying security guards in Joburg CBD

Seated outside a closed shop in central Johannesburg, Gudda Ngubane waves his sjambok and says he is ready for action in case EFF supporters arrive and attempt to loot.

A group of Ethiopian nationals stand and chat outside the shops, while the streets in and around Newtown remain largely empty, with few people walking around.

Three EFF councillors among dozens arrested in clampdown

Three EFF councillors were among dozens of people arrested in connection with acts during the nationwide protests.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe confirmed the party’s ward councillors were arrested in Gauteng, Free State and Mpumalanga. 

 

Julius Malema addresses supporters at  Church Square

Union Buildings under heavy guard as EFF members gather in Church Square

Members of the military, police and Tshwane metro police department are out in full force at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, as protesters taking part in the EFF protest descend on the area.

Officers armed with shields stood near the fence separating the national key point from a public park.  A similar scene was developing in Pretoria’s Church Square.

Law enforcement officials watched EFF members in red T-shirts singing struggle songs.  A banner with the words “Ankole must go” hung in front of the Paul Kruger statue. President Cyril Ramaphosa is the main driver behind a project to import the Ankole cattle breed from Uganda.

Some protesters were wearing red EFF shirts, while others were clad in black shirts and camouflage regalia.

The Pretoria CBD was unaffected while taxis hooted for passengers. While most businesses were closed, McDonald’s and Pick n Pay were among those in operation. Waste management, municipal services and the Areyeng city bus services were also operating.

March 20 2023 — 10:57

WATCH | Niehaus warns army might turn on Ramaphosa as Union Buildings are fortified by troops

As members of SAPS, Tshwane metro police department and the SANDF patrolled the outskirts of the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Monday, Carl Niehaus, the expelled ANC member and now founding member of the African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance, sent President Cyril Ramaphosa a warning.

“Those very security services that you may want to use against the people may turn against you — and be careful, because they may very well be the ones who will come into the Union Buildings, pull you out of your chair, take you down the road to Kgosi Mampuru prison and put you where you belong,” he said.

March 20 2023 — 10:53

EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini rallied a 400-strong group of supporters in Durban’s Glenwood with a rousing “Ayihlome fighter ayihlome” on Monday.

Dlamini, together with KwaZulu-Natal provincial leader Mongezi Twala, addressed members and urged them to be ready for “war” but to be “disciplined as we take over the street” as part of the EFF protest.

The party is undertaking a shutdown of the country, calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign and an end to the crippling electricity crisis. Police and other law enforcement officials are monitoring the situation.

The group is expected to march to Pixley KaSeme street in the Durban CBD.  

Mfundo Mkhize

March 20 2023 — 10:25

March 20 2023 — 10:24

March 20 2023 — 09:58

All routes are clear in Durban, eThekwini Municipality said on Monday morning. “All routes in and out of the city are clear according to the Metro Police and are safe for motorists to use.”

“Traffic congestion on the M25, from Dube Village to Bester, has cleared. Crowds in that vicinity are being supervised by law enforcement.”

March 20 2023 — 09:35

Dozens of EFF supporters gathered outside the party offices in Glenwood on Monday.

The party’s secretary-general Marshall Dlamini is also present and is expected to address the crowd. Armed with placards denouncing the state of affairs currently besetting the country, the members are also chanting struggle songs.

Police and other law enforcement officials are monitoring the situation. 

March 20 2023 — 09:26

Inanda residents cleared burning debris and swept Zabalaza road after it was closed on Monday morning by protesters.

One of the community members, who asked not to be named due to fear of being victimised said they were against the closing of the road, especially because it was a small road that the community use to move around.

“If they want to close the road, they must go to the big main road, not this one. If they close here, that means we can’t move around and they are making us, as a community, to suffer. Now we are the ones that can’t move around. To us, it didn’t make sense why this small road should be closed,” said a community member.

Another resident said the protesters started closing off the road around 7.30am.

He said after burning tyres and closing the road, the group moved to another road and did the same thing.

Sakhiseni Nxumalo

March 20 2023 — 09:20

SANDF members, private security and police are stationed at the Transnet port entrance as well as the Harbour Arterial gate.

The EFF said the port was a possible site at which they would protest as part of its protest on Monday.

The area, as well as the nearby Boardwalk mall, was quiet on Monday morning. The party’s provincial leadership said in KZN the plan was to disrupt the economic centres that contained key harbours and industry.

Lwazi Hlangu  

March 20 2023 — 08:30

Taxis travelling in and out of Thembisa as EFF protest unfolds

The effects of the EFF protest appeared to be minimal in Thembisa, Ekurhuleni, on Monday. 

Main roads leading in and out of the township, including Andrew Mapheto Drive, were cleared after they were earlier blocked by burning tyres and rocks.

March 20 2023 — 06:47

SABC news crew attacked in Nyanga

An SABC news crew has come under attack in Cape Town. 

The incident reportedly happened in the early hours on Monday on the N2 near Borcherds Quarry in Nyanga. 

The crew was collecting visuals of the EFF protest when two men allegedly approached their vehicle and hit the car with an object, which struck a crew member seated in the front of the vehicle on the head.

Arrests  made in  Braamfontein

Police officers were seen arresting people in Braamfontein on Sunday and law enforcement cleared roads lined with bricks and rubble on the eve of the planned EFF protest.

