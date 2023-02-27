LETTER: Women’s T20 World Cup was joyous and the best of SA

Business Day TV spoke to Daniel Masvosvere, Senior equity analyst
The progress towards achieving universal health coverage needs to remain on track
Naamsa calls urgent meeting on how SA should move forward with or without government support
The state visit by the Ugandan president will be the first in more than a decade
Total order book stood at R16.1bn at the end of December with the lion’s share in mining
Business Day TV spoke to Garth Theunissen, Investment Writer for Business Day
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
At least 62 people died, including 14 children, after a wooden sailboat carrying migrants to Europe smashed onto rocks in stormy weather off southern Italy
Dutch manager Erik ten Hag delivers silverware for the Red Devils in his first season
The move comes as several nations impose deadlines to phase out petrol-powered cars and competition mounts from domestic and overseas rivals.
How depressing Monday morning’s headlines; how out of step with the average South African the ANC and its repulsive, greedy and underwhelming officials, ministers and president.
And how sad that these people are what the world sees and thinks of us as a nation. Surely these dream-breakers are our dark side, the worst of us?
Then you have the Women’s T20 World Cup, a joyous, multicoloured, multicultured celebration of our people, players and potential. Beautiful background, our rugby captain cheering our team on, families showing their passion, beautiful people shining with hope, the backdrop underlining what a beautiful country we live in.
The best of us. I remain convinced that when the time comes to choose, the choice will be easy.
Michael Hook Parktown North
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Women’s T20 World Cup was joyous and the best of SA
The ANC and its greedy and underwhelming officials, ministers and president, are the worst
How depressing Monday morning’s headlines; how out of step with the average South African the ANC and its repulsive, greedy and underwhelming officials, ministers and president.
And how sad that these people are what the world sees and thinks of us as a nation. Surely these dream-breakers are our dark side, the worst of us?
Then you have the Women’s T20 World Cup, a joyous, multicoloured, multicultured celebration of our people, players and potential. Beautiful background, our rugby captain cheering our team on, families showing their passion, beautiful people shining with hope, the backdrop underlining what a beautiful country we live in.
The best of us. I remain convinced that when the time comes to choose, the choice will be easy.
Michael Hook
Parktown North
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Proteas stumble at last hurdle as Aussies claim World Cup
MICHAEL AVERY: When the comrades came out swatting at bouncers like Curtly Ambrose
ALEXANDER PARKER: Eskom ground zero as lines are drawn for an epic ANC showdown
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Australia beat India in Women’s T20 World Cup thriller
MICHAEL AVERY: When the comrades came out swatting at bouncers like Curtly ...
ALEXANDER PARKER: Eskom ground zero as lines are drawn for an epic ANC showdown
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.