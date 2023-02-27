Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Women’s T20 World Cup was joyous and the best of SA

The ANC and its greedy and underwhelming officials, ministers and president, are the worst

27 February 2023 - 17:12
Marizanne Kapp of South Africa celebrates the wicket of Georgia Plimmer of New Zealand during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match at Boland Park on February 13 2023. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Marizanne Kapp of South Africa celebrates the wicket of Georgia Plimmer of New Zealand during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match at Boland Park on February 13 2023. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

How depressing Monday morning’s headlines; how out of step with the average South African the ANC and its repulsive, greedy and underwhelming officials, ministers and president.

And how sad that these people are what the world sees and thinks of us as a nation. Surely these dream-breakers are our dark side, the worst of us?

Then you have the Women’s T20 World Cup, a joyous, multicoloured, multicultured celebration of our people, players and potential. Beautiful background, our rugby captain cheering our team on, families showing their passion, beautiful people shining with hope, the backdrop underlining what a beautiful country we live in.

The best of us. I remain convinced that when the time comes to choose, the choice will be easy.

Michael Hook
Parktown North

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

