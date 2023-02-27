Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Government aims to push down mobile data costs further

Communications minister indicates plans to override the market, implying a dictatorship of prices

27 February 2023 - 17:11 Mudiwa Gavaza

Telecommunications companies are set for a fresh round of inquiry into the cost of communicating in the country.

SA’s communications minister is looking to further push down the cost of communicating through a directive to the telecom regulator...

