Proteas stumble at last hurdle as Aussies claim World Cup

Australia’s depth with bat and ball proved too much for a courageous Proteas team, whom they defeated by 19 runs to claim their sixth T20 World Cup title in front of a rowdy, packed Newlands on Sunday.
SA did not do much wrong: their bowling was precise, they produced their best fielding performance of the tournament and while some could criticise their inability to use the power play better, Australia’s bowling and fielding was of the highest quality.
A target of 157 certainly looked achievable on a slightly worn and slow surface, but Australia locked down the SA top order while the fielding restrictions were in place.
The Proteas hit only three boundaries in those first six overs, two of which were the result of unusual errors in the field by the Australians.
That aspect of their game would improve however through the innings. They are faster and stronger in the field than others, shutting off boundaries better than any other side in the competition.
The pressure led to wickets, with semifinal heroine Tazmin Brits never getting going. She slogged Darcie Brown to Tahlia McGrath at mid-on after making 10.
Marizanne Kapp lasted just 11 balls but, like Brits, the inability to keep the scoreboard ticking forced an error, with a thick outside edge landing safely in the hands of Brown at short third off Ashleigh Gardner’s fielding.
After Sune Luus was run out, Laura Wolvaardt was finally able to shake off the shackles, playing one of the finest innings’ of her already stellar career to reignite a boisterous crowd and raise hopes.
One slog sweep of McGrath flew into an ecstatic Oaks section and another lofted off-drive had Siya Kolisi and Co bouncing around in their suite in the upper tier of main grand stand.
Punishing strike
If Chloe Tryon had been able to hit some more boundaries at that stage, who knows where it all could have led.
As it was, despite Wolvaardt’s efforts — which included a punishing strike through extra cover for four to raise her third consecutive 50 — the Proteas were never able to lower the required rate below 12 an over.
When Wolvaardt was trapped lbw by Meg Schutt for 61, the game was up for the hosts.
Meg Lanning was able to use seven different bowlers, with Australia’s stump-to-stump policy leaving the Proteas — Wolvaardt aside — with little room to free their arms.
SA’s bowling was once more very disciplined. Lines were tight with the use of the short ball judicious, with good changes in pace.
Australia’s aggressive openers were not allowed to locate the boundary in the manner they are so accustomed to.
Alyssa Healy was restricted to just three fours and an innings of 18 off 20 balls, with the Australians only scoring 36 in the power play.
At that stage, Mooney was riding her luck too as she sought creative ways to hit boundaries, with reverse scoops as the Proteas packed the offside.
Gardner was promoted to hit boundaries and played two of the shots of the day against Nadine de Klerk; a straight blast for six followed immediately by another six, this time over the extra cover fence.
SA kept their cool through that period; dismissing Gardner helped, with Tryon dismissing her thanks to a good catch at long-off by Luus.
Two overs later, Nonkululeko MLaba bowled Grace Harris to further keep Australia’s progress in check.
Mooney found better rhythm the longer she stayed at the crease and upped the tempo gradually as she hit the boundary more regularly.
Because of the precision in field placements throughout the innings, the Proteas were behind on the clock and were punished by being allowed just three boundary fielders for Ismail’s last over. Moony took advantage, hitting a fine straight six followed by a lofted drive for four. Ismail, the master operator she is, took two wickets, denying Mooney the strike for the last four balls.
Still the Aussie left-hander’s effect was big, her unbeaten 74 coming off 53 balls, including nine fours and that final-over six.
Proteas stumble at last hurdle as Aussies claim World Cup
The visitors' depth with bat and ball proved too much for a courageous SA team, whom they defeated by 19 runs
