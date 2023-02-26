The JSE weakened the most in five months, while the rand fell to a near four-month low
As a long-standing reader of Business Day, may I say how delighted I was to see Michael Bleby back as a columnist (“Developing world is the lab where social media platforms test influence peddling”, February 21). His prodigious talent as a writer is a sheer pleasure to read.
Tamra Capstick-DaleVia email
LETTER: Pleasure to read Bleby
