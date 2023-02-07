Opinion / Columnists

MICHAEL BLEBY: The road from Rio: nuclear drama in the desert

A contractor informed Rio Tinto of a missing radioactive capsule on a 1,400km stretch of road

BL Premium
07 February 2023 - 05:00 Michael Bleby

Last week remote Western Australia became the stage for a nuclear drama that drew global attention when a highly radioactive capsule the size of a Tic Tac fell off the back of a truck. Literally.

Here’s an account of how the drama played out:..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.