LETTER: Rather reallocate outrageous Spurs R1bn funding to Eskom

Business Day TV spoke to Unum hedge fund manager Loyiso Mpeta
Security of energy supply, rail and port system constraints and community relations continue to beset the industry.
A total of 40% fewer rhino were killed in the Kruger National Park in 2022 than in 2021
Business Day TV speaks to to Sunday Times reporter Franny Rabkin
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by David de Coning, CEO of Crossgate Technologies
SA has not experienced one day without scheduled power outages this year
The Entrepreneurial SME airs every Tuesday at 8.30pm, starting February 7, on Channel 412
Requirement of full range of sex reassignment surgery ruled unconstitutional
The player had surgery on a groin tear but has now aggravated the injury
But pop superstar loses again in the prestigious Album of the Year category, this time to UK singer Harry Styles
The proposed, but presidentially kiboshed, deal that would have put the words “Visit South Africa” on Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League players’ sleeves for three years at a cost of just under R1bn (including an agent’s commission of R31m, conflict of interest notwithstanding) is proof positive of just how far the public administration in SA has strayed from implementing the constitution, its primary task (“Three SA Tourism board members resign with immediate effect”, February 4).
Under the constitution all public procurement is required to be fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost-effective. The overpriced Spurs sponsorship deal, including its extortionate commission, cannot possibly tick any of these five boxes at a time when the lights are out for more hours per day than ever before; 55% of the population lives below the upper poverty datum line; and hunger, if not starvation, are stalking the children in our rural backwaters. Tragically, not because there is insufficient food in the land, but because our gormless government has not devised a means of getting the one-third of food that ends up in landfills into hungry bellies instead.
We in SA are meant to be all about respect for inherent human dignity, the promotion of equality and the enjoyment of the human rights guaranteed to all in the Bill of Rights. The pugnacious acting CEO of SA Tourism should look directly into the cameras and explain exactly how he thinks a country, as disabled as ours currently is, can spend an outrageous amount on a vanity project at a time when there is so much misery, joblessness and darkness in the land.
Rather reallocate this funding to Eskom to buy diesel for those idle generators. That could keep the energy supply going, so necessary for job creation and the concomitant economic activities that generate the taxes used to pay him a good salary to think clearly and constitutionally about his duties at SA Tourism.
Rwanda paid less for a sleeve of top-of-the-league Arsenal and got a negligible response.
Paul Hoffman, SCDirector, Accountability Now
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Rather reallocate outrageous Spurs R1bn funding to Eskom
Proposal shows just how far officials are prepared to stray from the constitution
The proposed, but presidentially kiboshed, deal that would have put the words “Visit South Africa” on Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League players’ sleeves for three years at a cost of just under R1bn (including an agent’s commission of R31m, conflict of interest notwithstanding) is proof positive of just how far the public administration in SA has strayed from implementing the constitution, its primary task (“Three SA Tourism board members resign with immediate effect”, February 4).
Under the constitution all public procurement is required to be fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost-effective. The overpriced Spurs sponsorship deal, including its extortionate commission, cannot possibly tick any of these five boxes at a time when the lights are out for more hours per day than ever before; 55% of the population lives below the upper poverty datum line; and hunger, if not starvation, are stalking the children in our rural backwaters. Tragically, not because there is insufficient food in the land, but because our gormless government has not devised a means of getting the one-third of food that ends up in landfills into hungry bellies instead.
We in SA are meant to be all about respect for inherent human dignity, the promotion of equality and the enjoyment of the human rights guaranteed to all in the Bill of Rights. The pugnacious acting CEO of SA Tourism should look directly into the cameras and explain exactly how he thinks a country, as disabled as ours currently is, can spend an outrageous amount on a vanity project at a time when there is so much misery, joblessness and darkness in the land.
Rather reallocate this funding to Eskom to buy diesel for those idle generators. That could keep the energy supply going, so necessary for job creation and the concomitant economic activities that generate the taxes used to pay him a good salary to think clearly and constitutionally about his duties at SA Tourism.
Rwanda paid less for a sleeve of top-of-the-league Arsenal and got a negligible response.
Paul Hoffman, SC
Director, Accountability Now
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.