The next step is for proper representation around the table at Nedlac from the unemployed
The SA Federation of Trade Unions’ (Saftu’s) acceptance as a member of the National Economic Development & Labour Council (Nedlac) is long overdue (“Saftu accepted as member of Nedlac”, February 2).
The union has been locked out of Nedlac since its formation five years ago. The council’s rules appear quite archaic in the sense that the union was obliged to show three years of financials before it could even try to join. All this despite the fact that Saftu has a membership of more than 500,000 employees.
I’m not a fan of Saftu and its policies, but it is important for Nedlac to hear diverse voices. For years the ANC-aligned Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) has ruled the roost at Nedlac.
The next step is for proper representation around the table at Nedlac from the unemployed, who are now the largest grouping in the wider SA labour market.
Michael Bagraim, MP
DA shadow deputy employment & labour minister
LETTER: Saftu’s acceptance at Nedlac long overdue
