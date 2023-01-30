LETTER: Russia has a more legitimate claim to ‘self-defence’ than the US ever had

Business Day TV talks to Annatjie van Rooyen from MyWealth Investments
The cure for SA’s ills should not be worse than the disease
President Ramaphosa says the government is seeking legal advice on state of disaster
Mpho Phalatse confirms she will run for the top position at the party’s federal congress in April
Business Day TV speaks to Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investments
While manufacturers plan different trajectories, the electricity shortage will partly determine the course of SA production
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
It's the only way to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, US secretary of state says after meeting Netanyahu
Coach says local challenger could be beneficial when his team steps up to continental competition
It's a busy year for Mitsubishi with Xpander Cross and a flagship Triton bakkie also on the cards
Roger Briggs has unfortunately and naively swallowed the Western media propaganda that the appalling war in Ukraine is all Russian president Vladimir Putin’s fault (“Why SA should not be ‘neutral’ in Ukraine conflict”, January 24). The reality sadly tells a different story.
The reunification of Germany in 1991 was predicated on commitments to Russia by the US and West Germany that Nato would not expand “one inch eastward”. Since then and in violation of those commitments, Nato has been expanded into almost all of the former USSR vassal states, and even Ukraine itself is a de facto member of Nato.
Nato members have poured weapons into Ukraine, and since 2014 the Ukrainian army has been trained to Nato standards. Numerous international authorities, including the warmongering Henry Kissinger, have repeatedly warned that Nato’s eastward expansion constitutes an “existential threat to Russia”.
Can Briggs imagine the uproar in the US if Russia had military bases in either Canada or Mexico? Yet there are 850 overseas US military bases in Europe, Asia and Africa targeting Russia and China. By contrast, Russia has one small navy base in Syria. Since the 1928 Kellogg-Briand Pact and the 1945 UN Charter, the use of war to resolve conflicts and annexations of conquered land has actually been illegal under international law.
However, the US insisted on inserting article 51 into the UN Charter — the “right to self-defence”, and the creation of Nato in 1949 was falsely claimed to be “self-defence”. Within months of dropping atomic bombs on Japan in August 1945 then president Harry Truman threatened to drop atomic bombs on the USSR. And so began the 45 years of the Cold War.
Ironically, Russia now has a more legitimate claim to “self-defence” than the US has ever had in any of the wars it has inflicted upon the world since 1945. None of those countries devastated by those wars had posed an “existential threat” to the US.
No less than [then] US vice-president Joe Biden unleashed the war in Ukraine eight years ago, in 2013/2014, with US instigation of the Maidan “regime change” revolution. When the EU objected, Biden’s assistant secretary of state Victoria Nuland infamously retorted “F**k The EU”.
There are no winners in any war, except the arms companies that are notorious for corruption. Our own situation with the apartheid government illustrates the point. Hundreds of billions of rand were squandered on nuclear weapons and other military equipment, which proved utterly useless in defending apartheid. Just imagine SA’s economy and security today had those billions been invested instead in public education, health and socioeconomic upliftment of our people.
Nato’s decision to supply a mismatch of 60 British, German and US tanks to Ukraine will only mean more dead Ukrainian soldiers, and further devastation of Ukraine. Russia is reported to have 2,000 battle-ready tanks, plus another 10,000 in storage. Contrary to Brigg’s belief that Putin has painted himself into a corner, it is the EU economies that are now collapsing thanks to the sanctions Natocountries imposed on Russia, but which instead have backfired.
Our government is correctly insisting that SA will remain “neutral”. We can just hope and pray that this disastrous war in Ukraine ushers in a new post-war era when the Kellogg-Briand Pact and the UN Charter (minus article 51 and abused US veto powers in the Security Council) are finally implemented.
Terry Crawford-Browne
World Beyond War SA
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Russia has a more legitimate claim to ‘self-defence’ than the US ever had
Nato’s decision to supply British, German and US tanks to Ukraine will only mean more dead Ukrainian soldiers and further devastation of that country
Roger Briggs has unfortunately and naively swallowed the Western media propaganda that the appalling war in Ukraine is all Russian president Vladimir Putin’s fault (“Why SA should not be ‘neutral’ in Ukraine conflict”, January 24). The reality sadly tells a different story.
The reunification of Germany in 1991 was predicated on commitments to Russia by the US and West Germany that Nato would not expand “one inch eastward”. Since then and in violation of those commitments, Nato has been expanded into almost all of the former USSR vassal states, and even Ukraine itself is a de facto member of Nato.
Nato members have poured weapons into Ukraine, and since 2014 the Ukrainian army has been trained to Nato standards. Numerous international authorities, including the warmongering Henry Kissinger, have repeatedly warned that Nato’s eastward expansion constitutes an “existential threat to Russia”.
Can Briggs imagine the uproar in the US if Russia had military bases in either Canada or Mexico? Yet there are 850 overseas US military bases in Europe, Asia and Africa targeting Russia and China. By contrast, Russia has one small navy base in Syria. Since the 1928 Kellogg-Briand Pact and the 1945 UN Charter, the use of war to resolve conflicts and annexations of conquered land has actually been illegal under international law.
However, the US insisted on inserting article 51 into the UN Charter — the “right to self-defence”, and the creation of Nato in 1949 was falsely claimed to be “self-defence”. Within months of dropping atomic bombs on Japan in August 1945 then president Harry Truman threatened to drop atomic bombs on the USSR. And so began the 45 years of the Cold War.
PANKAJ MISHRA: The West and Ukraine — a treacherous new era in global politics has begun
Ironically, Russia now has a more legitimate claim to “self-defence” than the US has ever had in any of the wars it has inflicted upon the world since 1945. None of those countries devastated by those wars had posed an “existential threat” to the US.
No less than [then] US vice-president Joe Biden unleashed the war in Ukraine eight years ago, in 2013/2014, with US instigation of the Maidan “regime change” revolution. When the EU objected, Biden’s assistant secretary of state Victoria Nuland infamously retorted “F**k The EU”.
There are no winners in any war, except the arms companies that are notorious for corruption. Our own situation with the apartheid government illustrates the point. Hundreds of billions of rand were squandered on nuclear weapons and other military equipment, which proved utterly useless in defending apartheid. Just imagine SA’s economy and security today had those billions been invested instead in public education, health and socioeconomic upliftment of our people.
Nato’s decision to supply a mismatch of 60 British, German and US tanks to Ukraine will only mean more dead Ukrainian soldiers, and further devastation of Ukraine. Russia is reported to have 2,000 battle-ready tanks, plus another 10,000 in storage. Contrary to Brigg’s belief that Putin has painted himself into a corner, it is the EU economies that are now collapsing thanks to the sanctions Natocountries imposed on Russia, but which instead have backfired.
Our government is correctly insisting that SA will remain “neutral”. We can just hope and pray that this disastrous war in Ukraine ushers in a new post-war era when the Kellogg-Briand Pact and the UN Charter (minus article 51 and abused US veto powers in the Security Council) are finally implemented.
Terry Crawford-Browne
World Beyond War SA
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
MORE:
Russian gouges out its biggest advances in months
Pro-Kremlin activists in Germany donate cash to Russian army
I want to go home and speak the language I know, says 92-year-old forced to flee Ukraine again
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.