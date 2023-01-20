Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Jacinda Ardern’s resignation is a lesson in leadership

Ardern has run her race as prime minister and will spend her peak years living on her own terms

20 January 2023 - 15:13 Litha Mpondwana
Jacinda Ardern. Picture: KERRY MARSHALL/GETTY IMAGES
Jacinda Ardern’s resignation as New Zealand prime minister invites lessons on the leadership needed in society today and knowing when to step down (“New Zealand PM announces resignation; will step down in February”, January 19).

Much has been said about Ardern being the antithesis of the increasingly populist and authoritarian leadership prevalent in the world today. Ardern’s empathy and sincerity in leading New Zealand through several challenges these past six years will surely deepen her legacy of impactful leadership.

What might also deepen Ardern’s legacy is the timing of her resignation. After six years in office and steering New Zealand through the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic, one may have expected Ardern to run another lap in office and seek re-election.

After all, most of her term of office has seen her lead New Zealand through tragedies, a polarised society and a global pandemic. Would it not therefore make sense for a leader such as Ardern to lead New Zealand in an environment in which she could implement her plans and vision more emphatically?

Ardern’s resignation speech was delivered with an honesty and vulnerability rarely seen among world leaders. She admitted that she did not have enough left in the tank to continue another term as prime minister. This was a welcome admission by a leader in a world where many leaders hold on to power long past their sell by dates.

In her six years in office Ardern gave her all, and more. As a woman and leader in her early 40s, Ardern also responded emphatically to misogyny that was spewed her way.

While Ardern may face some criticism for not implementing some election promises, New Zealand is in a better place than most countries today. In an environment in which partisan politics predominates over the interests of citizens and countries, Ardern’s leadership has shown a commitment to put people first — an important pathway for countries today.

Ardern has run her race as prime minister and will spend her peak years living on her own terms. Imagine if this was common practice among world leaders, who in their elder years were able to actually enjoy retirement.

Litha Mpondwana,Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

Jacinda Ardern’s successor faces big test with New Zealand election looming

Ardern was Labour’s ‘best weapon, best asset, but … also someone who was increasingly putting off swing voters’, researcher Bryce Edwards says
Ardern’s resignation spotlights how hard it is for women in power

New Zealand prime minister says she ‘has nothing left in the tank’
