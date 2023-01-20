Opinion / Letters

LETTER: No scientific evidence solar and wind can provide reliable grid electricity

In the real world, solar and wind have proved to be the highest cost option.

20 January 2023 - 15:10 Andrew Kenny
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Hilton Trollip makes a ridiculous comparison between the actual non-science of Thabo Mbeki’s statements on HIV/Aids and the supposed non-science of Gwede Mantashe’s statements on the failures of solar and wind for grid electricity.  (“Mantashe, like Mbeki, uses science denialism for political machinations”, January 19). This suggests that Trollip is becoming desperate with the failure of “renewable” energy around the world — the real world, that is, not the fantasy world of computer models.

The HIV virus attacked the CD4 cells in the human immune system, exposing the victim to a wide range of deadly diseases. Science showed this clearly. There is no scientific evidence that solar and wind can ever provide affordable, reliable grid electricity. Every country that has employed them has seen final electricity prices soaring and electricity failures increasing.

In the real world, solar and wind have proved to be the highest cost option. In the absurd models of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research and others, they are said to be the lowest cost option. The electricity leaving the solar panel or wind turbine is useless for grid electricity. To make it useful is extremely costly, requiring backup, spinning reserve, extra controls, extra transmission and storage. The models ignore these huge costs, one of the reasons they are always wrong.

Trollip’s claim that an extra 5,000MW of wind and solar in 2021 would have avoided 96% of load-shedding is nonsense. According to the actual production figures from SA’s renewable energy programme, the total production of our wind and solar can be as low as 2% of total capacity. 5,000MW of wind and solar capacity could only have guaranteed 100MW of production. The violent fluctuations in this solar and wind would have put increased strains on our already dilapidated grid, probably causing even more load-shedding.

After a disastrous decision to phase out safe, clean, cheap nuclear power, Germany has spent a fortune on over 130GW of wind and solar (more than double SA’s total capacity). It has been a woeful failure. Right now Germany is demolishing wonderful, ancient villages at Lützerath and elsewhere to make way for gargantuan machines to dig up the filthy brown coal below them — in the hope that this will keep the lights on.

Andrew Kenny, Sun Valley

HILTON TROLLIP: Mantashe, like Mbeki, uses science denialism for political machinations

In our technological world it is crucial to know what is scientific and what is not
Opinion
1 day ago
