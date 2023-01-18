LETTER: The tail is wagging the dog

The lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in China is set to boost global oil demand in 2023 to a record high
Critics of Transnet appear to be heralded, while those parties with a more sober approach seem to be relegated to the margins
The opposition party says the ongoing electricity crisis confirms the urgency of the case
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
It is not clear if this could scupper the deal or change the price, as Hunters far outsells Strongbow in SA
The Altron FinTech Household Resilience Index for the third quarter of 2022 has recovered to its pre-pandemic levels
Looming electricity tariff increases and the cost of alternative energy sources due to persistent load-shedding are likely to aggravate the situation
Shas party leader Aryeh Deri was convicted of tax offences in 2022 and given a suspended sentence. He also served jail time in 2000 for bribery, fraud and breach of trust
National selectors could no longer ignore the bowler who has been the leading wicket-taker in domestic One-Day Cup in the past two seasons
‘Wakanda Forever’ and ‘Ant-Man’ sequels allowed into cinemas for the first time in nearly four years
Business Day’s hasty and unqualified embrace of the call for “urgent intervention” at Transnet is not surprising given the pattern of your title’s coverage of our company over the past few months (“Government should take up Minerals Council offer to help sort out Transnet”, January 16).
But unsurprising as it is, it definitely requires interrogation. It has been concerning to note the amount of space Business Day has provided to parties who are critical of Transnet’s business operations and its policy environment. The opinions of these critics appear to be heralded by the paper, while the views of those with a more sober approach to the goings-on at Transnet — such as the Black Business Council — seem to be relegated to the margins. Incidentally, it is quite unfortunate that a publication of Business Day’s size and influence seems to view transformation matters as “baseless and diversionary” — a point I will come back to.
It is also quite disturbing how quickly the amnesia on the impact of state capture seems to have set in. The setting aside of the contracts with the Chinese OEM CRRC E-Loco Supply has a real and direct bearing on Transnet’s ability to deliver optimally to its customers in three major corridors (the North, Northeast and Cape corridors) that account for roughly 50% of Transnet Freight Rail’s revenue, and support three primary mining sector segments: export coal, chrome and manganese. Transnet has spared no efforts to resolve the long-standing locomotives issue. The Minerals Council itself can attest to this, as some of its members have also intervened to try to resolve the issue, without success.
Transnet’s fortunes are inextricably linked to that of our customers. Constructive engagements, and an open and collaborative relationship with our customer base therefore remain priorities. To this end Transnet continues to meet and engage with the Minerals Council and its members, and has put interventions in place to deal with their concerns.
A quick breakdown of these engagements will indicate their depth and frequency:
In essence, the forums are there, we are using them, and they are working. And, as the Black Business Council points out, it is inappropriate to undermine these very forums by grandstanding. If the forums don’t work, make them work.
Back to the issue of transformation. SA has a huge challenge of low growth, unemployment and inequality. We have an obligation, not only as a state-owned company but as a good corporate citizen, to do what is within our means to create an enabling environment for inclusive growth. There is a direct correlation between the pace of Transnet’s attempts to build an emerging mining sector and the volume of noise made by those who prefer the status quo.
Transnet has recently started implementing measures to increase capacity allocation in rail and ports for emerging miners, as part of efforts to reduce barriers to entry, improve the ease of doing business and support transformation of the mining sector. The initiatives by Transnet include improving access to infrastructure such as loading facilities, and simplifying the contracting, credit management and capacity application processes.
Come April 3, Transnet is making available 2-million tonnes a year of export capacity, which it seeks to allocate to new-entrant, emerging miners that hold valid mining rights and have existing manganese mining operations. Over five years Transnet will increase capacity allocated to these miners, with a 70/30 split between major and emerging miners expected by 2027. As Transnet has deepened its interventions to support and develop emerging miners so has the outpouring of criticism. It is disingenuous to ignore that.
Transnet has operational challenges, granted. But these are being addressed, one by one, in the interests not just of Transnet as a business but to enable the growth and competitiveness of key sectors of the economy. Let’s try to avoid a situation where the users of services — no matter how significant they are — begin to try to dictate to their service providers how they should be run, who they should be run by, and who should be hired and fired. That is more irresponsible than any of the claims that have been made against Transnet.
Ayanda SheziTransnet spokesperson
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: The tail is wagging the dog
Critics of Transnet appear to be heralded, while those parties with a more sober approach seem to be relegated to the margins
Business Day’s hasty and unqualified embrace of the call for “urgent intervention” at Transnet is not surprising given the pattern of your title’s coverage of our company over the past few months (“Government should take up Minerals Council offer to help sort out Transnet”, January 16).
But unsurprising as it is, it definitely requires interrogation. It has been concerning to note the amount of space Business Day has provided to parties who are critical of Transnet’s business operations and its policy environment. The opinions of these critics appear to be heralded by the paper, while the views of those with a more sober approach to the goings-on at Transnet — such as the Black Business Council — seem to be relegated to the margins. Incidentally, it is quite unfortunate that a publication of Business Day’s size and influence seems to view transformation matters as “baseless and diversionary” — a point I will come back to.
It is also quite disturbing how quickly the amnesia on the impact of state capture seems to have set in. The setting aside of the contracts with the Chinese OEM CRRC E-Loco Supply has a real and direct bearing on Transnet’s ability to deliver optimally to its customers in three major corridors (the North, Northeast and Cape corridors) that account for roughly 50% of Transnet Freight Rail’s revenue, and support three primary mining sector segments: export coal, chrome and manganese. Transnet has spared no efforts to resolve the long-standing locomotives issue. The Minerals Council itself can attest to this, as some of its members have also intervened to try to resolve the issue, without success.
Transnet’s fortunes are inextricably linked to that of our customers. Constructive engagements, and an open and collaborative relationship with our customer base therefore remain priorities. To this end Transnet continues to meet and engage with the Minerals Council and its members, and has put interventions in place to deal with their concerns.
A quick breakdown of these engagements will indicate their depth and frequency:
In essence, the forums are there, we are using them, and they are working. And, as the Black Business Council points out, it is inappropriate to undermine these very forums by grandstanding. If the forums don’t work, make them work.
Back to the issue of transformation. SA has a huge challenge of low growth, unemployment and inequality. We have an obligation, not only as a state-owned company but as a good corporate citizen, to do what is within our means to create an enabling environment for inclusive growth. There is a direct correlation between the pace of Transnet’s attempts to build an emerging mining sector and the volume of noise made by those who prefer the status quo.
Transnet has recently started implementing measures to increase capacity allocation in rail and ports for emerging miners, as part of efforts to reduce barriers to entry, improve the ease of doing business and support transformation of the mining sector. The initiatives by Transnet include improving access to infrastructure such as loading facilities, and simplifying the contracting, credit management and capacity application processes.
Come April 3, Transnet is making available 2-million tonnes a year of export capacity, which it seeks to allocate to new-entrant, emerging miners that hold valid mining rights and have existing manganese mining operations. Over five years Transnet will increase capacity allocated to these miners, with a 70/30 split between major and emerging miners expected by 2027. As Transnet has deepened its interventions to support and develop emerging miners so has the outpouring of criticism. It is disingenuous to ignore that.
Transnet has operational challenges, granted. But these are being addressed, one by one, in the interests not just of Transnet as a business but to enable the growth and competitiveness of key sectors of the economy. Let’s try to avoid a situation where the users of services — no matter how significant they are — begin to try to dictate to their service providers how they should be run, who they should be run by, and who should be hired and fired. That is more irresponsible than any of the claims that have been made against Transnet.
Ayanda Shezi
Transnet spokesperson
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Two suspects found dead after Transnet fuel theft attempt
LETTER: Transnet halts spares deal with China’s CRRC using unfathomable logic
LETTER: Transnet and Minerals Council have a collaborative, transparent ...
Transnet tries to ease truck congestion at Richards Bay
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Government has plans but nothing changes
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.