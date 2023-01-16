Two suspects found dead after Transnet fuel theft attempt

Business Day TV talks to Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx
Government wants an open tender to compete with Chinese Railway Rolling Stock Corporation
Business Day TV speaks to DA leader John Steenhuisen
Steenhuisen is the only candidate who has thus far accepted nomination for the top job in the party
The company says it disputes the ‘accuracy and basis of the assessment, including the methodology used in conducting the audit’
Business Day TV speaks to Alexforbes economist Murendeni Nengovhela
Private tourism industry and government urged to work together to market the country
Interior ministry says it will defend the policy, which is central to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s plan to stem an influx of migrants
Still, the outstanding report on the Netherlands debacle is an embarrassment for director of cricket Enoch Nkwe
The German company has nailed it again with the fully-electric X3, writes Phuti Mpyane
The bodies of two alleged thieves were found near Kibler Park in Johannesburg in the latest Transnet fuel theft attempt at the weekend.
One body was found in a structure and one in a tunnel leading to the petrol pipeline near Kibler Park.
“It is suspected that they were overcome by fumes while trying to siphon petrol from the pipeline on Saturday night,” Transnet Pipelines said.
It said the structure and tunnel were demolished on Sunday.
“The incident at the weekend is a reminder to perpetrators that tampering with petrol pipelines and associated infrastructure can lead to disastrous consequences, including injuries and fatalities, extensive environmental damage and fire.”
This financial year, Transnet had 90 fuel theft incidents. Its specialised tactical teams, with aerial and ground support, apprehended 68 suspects, including two alleged kingpins, as the entity sought to halt the onslaught of criminal activities and keep pipelines and communities safe.
Transnet urged petrol retailers and the public not to buy fuel from unregistered traders to help curb the demand for illegal petrol and to join in the fight against theft.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Two suspects found dead after Transnet fuel theft attempt
It is suspected that they were overcome by fumes while trying to siphon petrol from the pipeline
The bodies of two alleged thieves were found near Kibler Park in Johannesburg in the latest Transnet fuel theft attempt at the weekend.
One body was found in a structure and one in a tunnel leading to the petrol pipeline near Kibler Park.
“It is suspected that they were overcome by fumes while trying to siphon petrol from the pipeline on Saturday night,” Transnet Pipelines said.
It said the structure and tunnel were demolished on Sunday.
“The incident at the weekend is a reminder to perpetrators that tampering with petrol pipelines and associated infrastructure can lead to disastrous consequences, including injuries and fatalities, extensive environmental damage and fire.”
This financial year, Transnet had 90 fuel theft incidents. Its specialised tactical teams, with aerial and ground support, apprehended 68 suspects, including two alleged kingpins, as the entity sought to halt the onslaught of criminal activities and keep pipelines and communities safe.
Transnet urged petrol retailers and the public not to buy fuel from unregistered traders to help curb the demand for illegal petrol and to join in the fight against theft.
TimesLIVE
Minerals Council, Transnet back on track
Good and bad news for the mining industry
LETTER: Over to you, BBC
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: Government should take up Minerals Council offer to help sort out ...
Transnet tries to ease truck congestion at Richards Bay
LETTER: Transnet halts spares deal with China’s CRRC using unfathomable logic
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.