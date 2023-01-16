National

Two suspects found dead after Transnet fuel theft attempt

It is suspected that they were overcome by fumes while trying to siphon petrol from the pipeline

16 January 2023 - 17:18
Transnet has urged petrol retailers and the public not to buy fuel from unregistered traders. Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG
Transnet has urged petrol retailers and the public not to buy fuel from unregistered traders. Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG

The bodies of two alleged thieves were found near Kibler Park in Johannesburg in the latest Transnet fuel theft attempt at the weekend.

One body was found in a structure and one in a tunnel leading to the petrol pipeline near Kibler Park.

“It is suspected that they were overcome by fumes while trying to siphon petrol from the pipeline on Saturday night,” Transnet Pipelines said.

It said the structure and tunnel were demolished on Sunday.

“The incident at the weekend is a reminder to perpetrators that tampering with petrol pipelines and associated infrastructure can lead to disastrous consequences, including injuries and fatalities, extensive environmental damage and fire.”

This financial year, Transnet had 90 fuel theft incidents. Its specialised tactical teams, with aerial and ground support, apprehended 68 suspects, including two alleged kingpins, as the entity sought to halt the onslaught of criminal activities and keep pipelines and communities safe.

Transnet urged petrol retailers and the public not to buy fuel from unregistered traders to help curb the demand for illegal petrol and to join in the fight against theft.

 

TimesLIVE

