LETTER: Transnet and Minerals Council have a collaborative, transparent relationship

Your editorial opinion refers (“Government should take up Minerals Council offer to help sort out Transnet”, January 16).
Much has been written about the purported leaked document from the Minerals Council to the Transnet board decrying Transnet’s performance and calling for dramatic changes to the company’s leadership. One can only speculate on the motive behind such callous action, the “noise” surrounding the constant allegations of a lack of engagement and one-sided commentary to the media, which appears to be growing.
Transnet has shared its business strategy with all industry players. This speaks, inter alia, to the introduction of junior miners and the time frames of the contracts, which expire at the end of March in the case of manganese, 2024 for coal and 2027 for ore.
Transnet is often issued with legal and political threats. The Minerals Council, for its part, is always at pains to remind Transnet that it has direct access to the highest decision-makers in the country. We have urged it to use the agreed upon platform(s) to establish solutions for both parties and for common purpose.
Transnet engages with the Minerals Council and industry members continuously. These take the form of CEO round-table discussions, channel optimisation team meetings, industry sessions, weekly tactical volume planning sessions as well as monthly individual customer meetings.
A quick breakdown of the engagements indicates the depth and frequency of such sessions:
These are constructive engagements to strengthen an open and collaborative relationship between Transnet and its customers. Transnet’s success is inextricably linked to the Minerals Council and its members and our delivery to them is a priority for us.
In December the Transnet board and Minerals Council office bearers also established joint collaborative structures to ensure that all possible actions are taken to stabilise and improve the throughput of SA’s rail and ports systems to enable inclusive growth and maximise the movement of commodities in the national interest. Let’s give them time to deliver.
Sizakele MzimelaCEO, Transnet Freight Rail
LETTER: Transnet and Minerals Council have a collaborative, transparent relationship
EDITORIAL: Government should take up Minerals Council offer to help sort out Transnet
