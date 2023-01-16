Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Transnet halts spares deal with China’s CRRC using unfathomable logic

Government wants an open tender to compete with Chinese Railway Rolling Stock Corporation

16 January 2023 - 16:57
Picture: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
Picture: FREDLIN ADRIAAN

If I drew a flow chart of your article, “Transnet train parts deal with Chinese manufacturer falters,” (January 12), it would be an arrow starting at the front of a train, then describing a circle only to disappear up the train’s rear entrance.

It seems Transnet halted a parts and spares contract with the Chinese Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC), the company that supplied a number of rail locomotives, due to tender irregularities. Since most government contracts are irregular, why, one asks, is this one special?

Government wants an open tender to compete with CRRC. In the meantime CRRC has stopped supplying parts for several locos awaiting spares. Since no local company could possibly supply compatible parts, this means another Chinese supplier, I presume.

If I know the Chinese, this will be a paper transaction with the parts coming from the original source. But wait, it gets better. These locomotives haul trains full of commodities like coal and iron ore. And who is the major customer for these products? It’s China!

If anyone can explain the logic of this foot-shooting exercise I’d like to hear it. Otherwise, it’s just a metaphor for how not to run a railway, or a country.

Bernard Benson
Parklands

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Transnet spare parts deal with Chinese rail manufacturer falters

The transport utility may issue a new tender to help with maintenance within the next few weeks
National
4 days ago

Transnet and CRRC reach in-principle agreement on locomotive parts

Contract with China Railway Rolling Stock was suspended due to irregularities in the tender process
National
4 months ago

Suspended contract with Chinese firm costs Transnet more than R3bn

Rail utility is suing China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation for failing to deliver spares and components
National
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
ANTON EBERHARD: Ministers have let Ramaphosa down ...
Opinion
2.
LETTER: Fix Gauteng’s township schools
Opinion / Letters
3.
MICHAEL AVERY: Gordhan and Mantashe’s conflicting ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Government should take up Minerals ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Government has plans but nothing ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Transnet spare parts deal with Chinese rail manufacturer falters

National

Transnet and CRRC reach in-principle agreement on locomotive parts

National

Suspended contract with Chinese firm costs Transnet more than R3bn

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.