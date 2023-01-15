Business

Newsmaker

‘Dangerous’ if ANC, energy minister choose Eskom boss

Neither has expertise or capability, says Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Alan Mukoki

15 January 2023 - 06:38 CHRIS BARRON

Political interference has created the Eskom crisis and the last thing the country needs is for minister of energy Gwede Mantashe or the ruling party to be involved in the appointment of outgoing CEO Andre De Ruyter's successor, says CEO of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) Alan Mukoki.

“I heard the minister for energy, who apparently will be given oversight over Eskom, say the ANC will be involved in the appointment of the next CEO. We disagree strongly with that. We don't think the ruling party or the minister have any level of expertise or capability to be meddling in the appointment of the CEO.”..

