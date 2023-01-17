Economy

Eskom crisis causes sharp fall in mining production

The price of electricity for the mining industry has increased eightfold since 2008 while consumer prices have doubled

17 January 2023 - 13:02 Thuletho Zwane
UPDATED 17 January 2023 - 21:10

Rotational power outages, a failing logistics network and slowing global demand have led to a 10th consecutive month of decline in SA’s mining activity, while the latest announced electricity hike is also set to place more pressure on an already struggling sector.

Stats SA on Tuesday said annual mining production for November contracted 9% after October’s 11% sharp fall.  The number is worse than the median consensus of a Thomson Reuters survey of economists of 6.9%...

