PODCAST: Half full? Half empty? Or just not full?

An extraordinary attack on four top-rated analysts may yet backfire spectacularly
Government ineptitude means those companies that haven't collapsed are battle-hardened in a way few other countries could emulate
A Lowveld aircraft company is providing a surveillance option that is far cheaper to operate than the park’s helicopters
The Western Cape is stealing Gauteng’s lunch as the pace of semigration to the coastal province accelerates. At this rate it will overtake Gauteng’s GDP per capita by 2040, if not earlier
Faces in the frame say nothing, or tell a lot, as his exhibition at the Stevenson shows
As executive director of the presidential climate commission, Dr Crispian Olver is at the very centre of SA’s swirling energy policy debate.
The commission’s job isn’t just to plan a way forward for the country, but to find the money to do it.
In this first 2023 edition of Podcasts from the Edge he tells Peter Bruce that, despite setbacks and the growing power of the fossil fuel obsessed minerals and energy minister Gwede Mantashe, plans raised to wean SA off coal and presented to the COP27 climate conference in Egypt last November are still in place.
Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Google Podcasts| Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
The $8.5bn pledged by the EU, the US and the UK is, he says, “secure” despite the resignation of Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter, who helped raise the money in the first place.
Nonetheless, he concedes, we are “in a very real and tangible crisis and we have manifestly failed to make sure that we have the generating capacity” we need. “You can’t sugar-coat the bald facts,” says Olver. De Ruyter, he says, did a lot of good but “clearly didn’t have his hands on the machinery at Eskom”.
As for the ANC “decision” recently to pass control of Eskom to the department of minerals and energy, the absence of management skills there would make it a “catastrophic move” if it were to happen.
“I think there needs to be a second take,” he suggests. For Olver, two key reforms are irreversible. First, the decision to carve a separate transmission company out of Eskom is happening (however slowly). Second, there are no limits any more on how much power private sector companies can now generate. It may all take a while to gel but it can’t be stopped.
Podcasts from the Edge is a production of TimesLIVE Podcasts.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
PODCAST: Half full? Half empty? Or just not full?
As executive director of the presidential climate commission, Dr Crispian Olver is at the very centre of SA’s swirling energy policy debate.
The commission’s job isn’t just to plan a way forward for the country, but to find the money to do it.
In this first 2023 edition of Podcasts from the Edge he tells Peter Bruce that, despite setbacks and the growing power of the fossil fuel obsessed minerals and energy minister Gwede Mantashe, plans raised to wean SA off coal and presented to the COP27 climate conference in Egypt last November are still in place.
Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Google Podcasts| Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
The $8.5bn pledged by the EU, the US and the UK is, he says, “secure” despite the resignation of Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter, who helped raise the money in the first place.
Nonetheless, he concedes, we are “in a very real and tangible crisis and we have manifestly failed to make sure that we have the generating capacity” we need. “You can’t sugar-coat the bald facts,” says Olver. De Ruyter, he says, did a lot of good but “clearly didn’t have his hands on the machinery at Eskom”.
As for the ANC “decision” recently to pass control of Eskom to the department of minerals and energy, the absence of management skills there would make it a “catastrophic move” if it were to happen.
“I think there needs to be a second take,” he suggests. For Olver, two key reforms are irreversible. First, the decision to carve a separate transmission company out of Eskom is happening (however slowly). Second, there are no limits any more on how much power private sector companies can now generate. It may all take a while to gel but it can’t be stopped.
Podcasts from the Edge is a production of TimesLIVE Podcasts.
PODCAST: It’s decision time
PETER BRUCE: The Just Transition: the mother of all party-funding and get-rich schemes
ISAAH MHLANGA: SA must cut carbon emissions quickly — to protect its own economy
Coal sellers are out of touch with reality if think the market won’t shrink
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.