Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Job creation should precede upskilling

A high-skilled economy gives no immediate hope to the millions of job seekers with the incorrect or minimal abilities

15 January 2023 - 19:22
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Two articles in the opinion section of Business Day on Thursday made for interesting reading (“Confronting trickle-down presumptions” and “Lack of post-industrial skills holding back a new generation of workers”, January 12). These are two very different perspectives, and I venture the former is the more realistic and thought-provoking one.  

A high-skilled economy gives no immediate hope to the millions of job seekers with the incorrect or minimal skills. We need to follow the Chinese example by first designing job-creating economies. Then, over time, we can tackle the upskilling of workers. Meanwhile, we must address the far more difficult and long-term issue of improving the education system to prepare young people to meet the needs of a modern economy.

We are at least one or even two generations away from achieving that objective. An economy based on lower-skilled workers producing or assembling goods for export would give an immediate or near-term boost to the economy. It would be a good idea to invite the authors of both articles to debate this issue in an open forum.

David Sykes
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

SHAWN HAGEDORN: Confronting trickle-down presumptions

Investment-led growth is an illusion that needs to be debunked
Opinion
3 days ago

ANDILE NTINGI: Lack of post-industrial skills holding back a new generation

SA's systems have not kept up with the shift to services and knowledge-based economies
Opinion
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
LETTER: A timely solution to Eskom woes
Opinion / Letters
2.
HILARY JOFFE: Mantashe becoming Eskom boss could ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: Fix Gauteng’s township schools
Opinion / Letters
4.
LETTER: Cape Town funds what it can
Opinion / Letters
5.
ANTHONY BUTLER: Ramaphosa must stop talking out ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Competition Tribunal snaps up legal experts’ skills

National

Africa gets digital skills training pledge

Business

Gwede Mantashe does not have the capacity to oversee Eskom, say critics

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.