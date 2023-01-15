LETTER: Job creation should precede upskilling

Upward trajectory could inject more optimism into a market that’s been struggling to find good news
Stakeholders bask in the delusion that the go button should just be pressed on known, static solutions and all will be fine
The ANC stalwart played a key role in transforming a closed, racially exclusive, male-dominated institution
Ramaphosa is convening a meeting with leaders of political parties, the national energy crisis committee and the Eskom board
Project would be second to get federal support as US seeks to create its own supply chain of metal vital for clean energy
Claims the Bank's mandate does not consider economic growth are ‘wrong’ as it is enshrined in the constitution, CEO says
Summer and winter crop prospects are encouraging and commodity prices are holding up well
Israelis protest against Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to reduce the powers of the Supreme Court
Ill-discipline pockmarked the match, with French referee Ludovic Cayre handing out many yellow and red cards
More investigation is necessary and the recommendations have not been changed
Two articles in the opinion section of Business Day on Thursday made for interesting reading (“Confronting trickle-down presumptions” and “Lack of post-industrial skills holding back a new generation of workers”, January 12). These are two very different perspectives, and I venture the former is the more realistic and thought-provoking one.
A high-skilled economy gives no immediate hope to the millions of job seekers with the incorrect or minimal skills. We need to follow the Chinese example by first designing job-creating economies. Then, over time, we can tackle the upskilling of workers. Meanwhile, we must address the far more difficult and long-term issue of improving the education system to prepare young people to meet the needs of a modern economy.
We are at least one or even two generations away from achieving that objective. An economy based on lower-skilled workers producing or assembling goods for export would give an immediate or near-term boost to the economy. It would be a good idea to invite the authors of both articles to debate this issue in an open forum.
David SykesVia email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Job creation should precede upskilling
A high-skilled economy gives no immediate hope to the millions of job seekers with the incorrect or minimal abilities
Two articles in the opinion section of Business Day on Thursday made for interesting reading (“Confronting trickle-down presumptions” and “Lack of post-industrial skills holding back a new generation of workers”, January 12). These are two very different perspectives, and I venture the former is the more realistic and thought-provoking one.
A high-skilled economy gives no immediate hope to the millions of job seekers with the incorrect or minimal skills. We need to follow the Chinese example by first designing job-creating economies. Then, over time, we can tackle the upskilling of workers. Meanwhile, we must address the far more difficult and long-term issue of improving the education system to prepare young people to meet the needs of a modern economy.
We are at least one or even two generations away from achieving that objective. An economy based on lower-skilled workers producing or assembling goods for export would give an immediate or near-term boost to the economy. It would be a good idea to invite the authors of both articles to debate this issue in an open forum.
David Sykes
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
SHAWN HAGEDORN: Confronting trickle-down presumptions
ANDILE NTINGI: Lack of post-industrial skills holding back a new generation
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Competition Tribunal snaps up legal experts’ skills
Africa gets digital skills training pledge
Gwede Mantashe does not have the capacity to oversee Eskom, say critics
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.