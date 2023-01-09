JSE all share jumps as much as 2% to cross the 78,000-point mark for the first time as markets across the globe rise
CEOs have come to speak out less in recent times, and it’s not always because they are cowards
Advocates Geoff Budlender, Jerome Wilson and Tembeka Ngcukaitobi will serve on a part-time basis and advise on points of law
The president side-stepped questions about SA’s energy woes
US regulators say he failed to disclose improper relationships with employees at the company
SA urban, time-poor, money-rich consumers to quickly accelerate their demand for e-grocery services - Fitch Solutions
Start-ups raised R91bn in 2022, says Briter Bridges, but that may be a high-water mark as tech slump deepens
Biden and other world leaders condemn ‘outrageous’ act after supporters of Brazil's former president stormed government buildings
Spaniard plans to ‘sit down and talk’ to Cristiano Ronaldo, who has joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr
More people bought the British luxury marque’s cars than ever before despite an average price of R9.1m
The Competition Tribunal has announced the appointment of three legal experts who will serve as members on a part-time basis.
Advocates Geoff Budlender, Jerome Wilson and Tembeka Ngcukaitobi will join the tribunal in January, February and April 2023, respectively...
APPOINTMENTS
Competition Tribunal snaps up legal experts’ skills
Advocates Geoff Budlender, Jerome Wilson and Tembeka Ngcukaitobi will serve on a part-time basis and help to advise on points of law
Advocates Geoff Budlender, Jerome Wilson and Tembeka Ngcukaitobi will join the tribunal in January, February and April 2023, respectively...
Advocates Geoff Budlender, Jerome Wilson and Tembeka Ngcukaitobi will join the tribunal in January, February and April 2023, respectively...
