Competition Tribunal snaps up legal experts’ skills

Advocates Geoff Budlender, Jerome Wilson and Tembeka Ngcukaitobi will serve on a part-time basis and help to advise on points of law

09 January 2023 - 23:01 Garth Theunissen

The Competition Tribunal has announced the appointment of three legal experts who will serve as members on a part-time basis.

Advocates Geoff Budlender, Jerome Wilson and Tembeka Ngcukaitobi will join the tribunal in January, February and April 2023, respectively...

