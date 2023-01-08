Dubai kicked off the new year by scrapping a 30% tax on alcohol sales and making liquor licences free in an apparent move to bolster its status as the Middle East’s leading business and tourism hub.
Global computer networking giant Cisco has made a commitment to train as many as 3-million Africans in digital and cybersecurity skills.
At the US—Africa summit in Washington, DC, hosted by President Joe Biden last month, Cisco announced an in-kind contribution of $200m (about R3.4-trillion) for resources such as curricula, tools, schools and instructors across the continent. ..
Africa gets digital skills training pledge
Cisco commits to putting 3-million Africans through Networking Academy
