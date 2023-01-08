Business

Africa gets digital skills training pledge

Cisco commits to putting 3-million Africans through Networking Academy

08 January 2023 - 07:27 ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK

Global computer networking giant Cisco has made a commitment to train as many as 3-million Africans in digital and cybersecurity skills.

At the US—Africa summit in Washington, DC, hosted by President Joe Biden last month, Cisco announced an in-kind contribution of $200m (about R3.4-trillion) for resources such as curricula, tools, schools and instructors across the continent. ..

