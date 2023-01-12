Markets are betting on a benign report for prices in December, sending the dollar near its weakest in 7 months
We are deeply concerned by yet another attempt on the life of University of Fort Hare (UFH) vice-chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhlungu. The January 6 incident resulted in the death of his bodyguard, Mboneli Vesele.
We condemn Veseles’ murder and send our condolences to his family and the university community. His killing follows that of UFH’s fleet manager, Petrus Roets, who was assassinated in East London last year.
Fort Hare should be a citadel of African scholarship excellence — an honour it has been denied in recent years by corruption and mismanagement.
Academics and administrators should not need armed protection to perform their duties. Universities perform a vital service as repositories of knowledge and leadership training grounds. They should not be killing fields.
We call upon the government to ensure the safety of Prof Buhlungu, his family and his honest colleagues who remain at risk of harm. The SAPS must act swiftly to ensure those behind the murder of Vesele and attempted killing of Prof Buhlungu account before the courts.
Corruption and intimidation remain pervasive in other institutions, too; we note with sadness the murder of Prof Kamwendo of the University of Zululand a few years ago.
We stand ready to support the university in its efforts to regain its rightful place as a revered centre of knowledge and scholarship.
The value of Fort Hare’s heritage and survival is too important to our nation to surrender to elements whose aim is to loot and destroy with impunity.
Songezo Zibi, Vusumzi Pikoli, Mcebisi Jonas, Lungisa Fuzile, Mcebisi Ndletyana, Lincoln Mali, Melikhaya Rubushe, Mzukisi Qobo, Mamokgethi Phakeng, Mills Soko, Lumkile Mondi, Andile Khumalo, Wandile Sihlobo, Ciko Thomas, Tantaswa Fubu, Mzu Bushet, Nomalanga Mkhize, Xhanti Pay, Sam Mkokeli, Vusi Mba, Zolani Simayi, Phakamisa Ndzamela.
LETTER: Protect Fort Hare from corrupt looters
The tragic death of body guard Mboneli Vesele in the failed assassination attempt of Prof Sakhela Buhlungu demands swift action by law enforcement
