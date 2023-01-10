National

Fort Hare vice-chancellor says fleet boss’s murder may have been a hit too

Police opened a murder docket after the shooting of university transport manager Petrus Roets last year, but the investigation has stalled

10 January 2023 - 17:37 Vuyolwethu Sangotsha

University of Fort Hare vice-chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhlungu says he believes there is a hidden hand the death of the university’s fleet and transport manager, who was gunned down in East London in 2022.

Petrus Roets was shot dead on May 19 in a suspected assassination near the traffic lights at the Gonubie off-ramp. Roets had been was driving home from the university’s Dikeni (formerly Alice) campus when he was attacked by two gunmen, who then sped off...

