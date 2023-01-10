Officials’ reiteration of hawkish comments puts the brakes on Tuesday's rally that had sent the all share to a record high
The technology and economy have moved on and the old electricity model is no longer fit for purpose
Stage 6 nightly power cuts start on Tuesday and will be in place until further notice
The governing party wants to prioritise investment in big infrastructure projects, but economist says the resolutions are nothing new
Top Asian agricultural commodity trader wants to tap the deep pool of liquidity in the Middle East
Little-known or almost extinct varieties are making a comeback as vintners adjust to changing weather.
Gibril Massaquoi, who lives in Finland, is accused of committing crimes against humanity in Sierra Leone and Liberia
Dewald Brevis rapidly garnered favourite status with what is already for him a typically flamboyant half century, finishing not out on 70
The Venom F5 Revolution is lighter and has more downforce to go with its amazing 1,354kW power output
University of Fort Hare vice-chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhlungu says he believes there is a hidden hand the death of the university’s fleet and transport manager, who was gunned down in East London in 2022.
Petrus Roets was shot dead on May 19 in a suspected assassination near the traffic lights at the Gonubie off-ramp. Roets had been was driving home from the university’s Dikeni (formerly Alice) campus when he was attacked by two gunmen, who then sped off...
Fort Hare vice-chancellor says fleet boss’s murder may have been a hit too
Police opened a murder docket after the shooting of university transport manager Petrus Roets last year, but the investigation has stalled
