Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Opposition parties have to work together

A coalition of opposition parties would be a better bet than one of the ANC and its minions

11 January 2023 - 18:07
Picture: ANTON SCHOLTZ
Picture: ANTON SCHOLTZ

Your editorial is right to be hesitant about the ANC’s commitment to much-needed change despite its promises of renewal and cleaning house (“ANC economic resolutions welcome though dogged by overhang of uncertainty”, January 9).

The party’s continual resistance to privatisation of the electricity sector and Eskom is a cause for concern, as well as its continued general distrust of the private sector as a whole. Where President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised progress, I am not impressed. But that is not to say voters won’t be impressed. Hope is a sparse resource in SA, and many voters may give the ANC yet another chance in next year’s election.

It is up to the opposition parties to provide a more sane, rational and effective alternative. The ANC will, most likely, continue to be corrupt, embrace terrible policies and drive this country into the ground. Yet many people will still vote for the party because they don’t see any viable alternative.

That can and must change. On the road to 2024 opposition parties must put aside rivalries, policies need to be ingrained into effective marketing, leaders must be elevated to be able to compete with Ramaphosa’s cult of personality.

And, most of all, the parties must be willing to work together. It is highly unlikely that any one opposition party will be able to oust the ANC; a coalition is our only hope. And better it be a coalition of opposition parties than a coalition of the ANC and its minions.

Nicholas Woode-Smith,
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

EDITORIAL: ANC economic resolutions welcome though dogged by overhang of uncertainty

It is not clear that the ANC is coming up with much new thinking on SA’s poor economic performance
Opinion
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
NEVA MAKGETLA: Fix the electricity system, not ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LETTER: SA’s economy will be in the hands of ...
Opinion / Letters
3.
ROELOF BOTHA: Time to say goodbye to coal, and ...
Opinion
4.
YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Election 2024 or not, the ANC ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
DARREN BERGMAN: Will Cyril Ramaphosa use his term ...
Opinion

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: ANC economic resolutions welcome though dogged by overhang of ...

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.