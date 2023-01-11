LETTER: Opposition parties have to work together

Investors remain upbeat before Thursday’s US CPI report, buoyed by December’s positive jobs report
When faced with complex problems people can often find easy answers comforting even if they don’t really work
GrainSA wants Eskom to reduce load-shedding in irrigated areas until the end of February when the growing season ends, while AgriSA is meeting the Department of Agriculture to discuss the matter
The governing party wants to prioritise investment in big infrastructure projects, but economist says the resolutions are nothing new
Legal proceedings against actions of former executives could see deal reversed
BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index improves for the first time in 7 months, but clearing house warns 2023 is unlikely to be much different to last year
Moody’s says the industry is focusing increasingly on so-called secondary perils, such as convective storms and wildfires
Church Commissioners, who manage its £10bn investment portfolio, will use the money 'to address past wrongs'
Joburg Super Kings overcome a poor start to conquer Durban's Super Giants
Electrification is seen as a challenge for Suzuki’s Indian unit Maruti which wants New Delhi to incentivise all cleaner technologies, including hybrid and ethanol
Your editorial is right to be hesitant about the ANC’s commitment to much-needed change despite its promises of renewal and cleaning house (“ANC economic resolutions welcome though dogged by overhang of uncertainty”, January 9).
The party’s continual resistance to privatisation of the electricity sector and Eskom is a cause for concern, as well as its continued general distrust of the private sector as a whole. Where President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised progress, I am not impressed. But that is not to say voters won’t be impressed. Hope is a sparse resource in SA, and many voters may give the ANC yet another chance in next year’s election.
It is up to the opposition parties to provide a more sane, rational and effective alternative. The ANC will, most likely, continue to be corrupt, embrace terrible policies and drive this country into the ground. Yet many people will still vote for the party because they don’t see any viable alternative.
That can and must change. On the road to 2024 opposition parties must put aside rivalries, policies need to be ingrained into effective marketing, leaders must be elevated to be able to compete with Ramaphosa’s cult of personality.
And, most of all, the parties must be willing to work together. It is highly unlikely that any one opposition party will be able to oust the ANC; a coalition is our only hope. And better it be a coalition of opposition parties than a coalition of the ANC and its minions.
Nicholas Woode-Smith,Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Opposition parties have to work together
A coalition of opposition parties would be a better bet than one of the ANC and its minions
Your editorial is right to be hesitant about the ANC’s commitment to much-needed change despite its promises of renewal and cleaning house (“ANC economic resolutions welcome though dogged by overhang of uncertainty”, January 9).
The party’s continual resistance to privatisation of the electricity sector and Eskom is a cause for concern, as well as its continued general distrust of the private sector as a whole. Where President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised progress, I am not impressed. But that is not to say voters won’t be impressed. Hope is a sparse resource in SA, and many voters may give the ANC yet another chance in next year’s election.
It is up to the opposition parties to provide a more sane, rational and effective alternative. The ANC will, most likely, continue to be corrupt, embrace terrible policies and drive this country into the ground. Yet many people will still vote for the party because they don’t see any viable alternative.
That can and must change. On the road to 2024 opposition parties must put aside rivalries, policies need to be ingrained into effective marketing, leaders must be elevated to be able to compete with Ramaphosa’s cult of personality.
And, most of all, the parties must be willing to work together. It is highly unlikely that any one opposition party will be able to oust the ANC; a coalition is our only hope. And better it be a coalition of opposition parties than a coalition of the ANC and its minions.
Nicholas Woode-Smith,
Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
EDITORIAL: ANC economic resolutions welcome though dogged by overhang of uncertainty
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: ANC economic resolutions welcome though dogged by overhang of ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.