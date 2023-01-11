Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ramaphosa needs to do a lot of work to inspire trust

The president needs to credibly put the Phala Phala matter lawfully behind him

11 January 2023 - 17:46
The nation is likely to wait in vain for an exhibition of the “wisdom” with which, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, the ANC is now apparently “awash” following the appointment of a few new faces to the top leadership of that party.

The president continues to try to persuade us that he is at the forefront of ANC’s renewal, reform and unity, and that South Africans can revel in the prospect of the peace and prosperity his “merchants of hope” are about to bestow on them.

While our living standards rapidly deteriorate, wretchedness and destitution abound, and while we stumble from one crisis to another, he would like us to “relax and have a cup of coffee” while he applies his mind.

Unless he credibly puts the Phala Phala matter lawfully behind him, and unless he oversees a rapid privatisation of failing state-owned enterprises, he will fail to inspire the necessary confidence required in him and his party to stimulate the essential and urgent foreign direct and domestic investment in our economy.

And his lofty words, clichés, pledges and promises will have no more relevance to our citizens than flatulence in a thunderstorm.

David Gant
Kenilworth

