Thando Maeko reports that the ANC’s communist ally, the SACP, has urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to fight the Phala Phala report tooth and nail (“SACP supports Ramaphosa fightback against Phala Phala report”, December 4).
This is just another reason the ANC needs to find smarter and better allies. The SACP is a foolish party following a frankly evil ideology that history has repeatedly proven to be fundamentally flawed and dangerous.
For the SACP to be suggesting that Ramaphosa flouts the rule of law, and continues to tarnish the office of the presidency, means it is further contributing towards the ANC’s rapid decline.
The ANC shouldn’t be protecting a possible criminal. They should be urging the president to step down and salvage whatever trust and respect they still have with voters.
But with allies like the SACP encouraging bad policies and terrible strategies what hope does the ANC have? It is an irrelevant party, living like a leech off the ANC and union federation Cosatu. Its ideology and policies have led to the destruction of this country and the destitution of millions.
The ANC should seek smarter allies that can aid it in repairing its reputation. The official opposition, the DA, may actually be just the ally it needs. While the ANC holds a special place in the hearts of many South Africans, the DA has undeniably proven its mettle as an effective governor.
The ANC should dump the weight of the SACP and embrace the DA as a policy adviser and practical administrator. This would go a long way in regaining the trust of voters while simultaneously aiding the country’s recovery.
But even without embracing a coalition with the DA, the ANC would still benefit from kicking the SACP to the curb. It’s a move that’s long overdue.
Nicholas Woode-SmithCape Town
LETTER: ANC should kick unprincipled SACP to the curb
DA as a policy adviser and practical administrator would go a long way in regaining trust of voters
Nicholas Woode-Smith
Cape Town
