Higher court to decide on ‘precedent setting’ Shell exploration case

The exploration right, granted to Impact Africa and Shell, would have allowed it to do seismic blasting under the seabed on the shorelines of Wild Coast

13 December 2022 - 17:22 Denene Erasmus

A final decision on whether an exploration licence granted to multinational oil and gas company Shell to perform seismic blasting along the Eastern Cape’s Wild Coast will be made in 2023. That is after the Makhanda High Court granted Shell, Impact Africa and the minister of mineral resources and energy leave to appeal its earlier judgment to the Supreme Court of Appeal on Tuesday.

This followed the leave to appeal hearing which took place in November, in which they appealed against the judgment of the Makhanda High Court, handed down on September 1. That had found that the exploration right granted by the minister under the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA) to allow Shell to conduct seismic surveys off the ecologically sensitive Wild Coast, was unlawful. ..

