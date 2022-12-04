Politics

SACP supports Ramaphosa fightback against Phala Phala report

SA may implode unless the matter is handled properly, warns general secretary Solly Mapaila

04 December 2022 - 16:44 Thando Maeko
SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila addresses Public Servants Association Union workers at the National Treasury offices in Pretoria. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila addresses Public Servants Association Union workers at the National Treasury offices in Pretoria. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The ANC’s leftist alliance partner, the SACP, has thrown its weight behind President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying calls for his resignation after the release of the report by an independent panel on the theft at his Phala Phala farm are premature. 

The SACP decided that the findings and recommendations of the panel report remain legally inconclusive. Using words like "may" showed the degree of uncertainty of the findings, SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila said on Sunday.

“If this matter is not handled properly, SA may implode,” said  Mapaila at a media briefing. He said that Ramaphosa consulted the party before deciding to take the report on review. 

Ramaphosa has been facing pushback from within the ANC, including  from co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu and ANC national executive member Tony Yengeni to resign over the report. The panel found that the president may have a case to answer for  paving the way for his possible impeachment. 

Business Day previously reported that Ramaphosa intends not to resign and intends to contest his presidency at the ANC’s conference in two weeks.  

The legal review may scupper the bid of opposition parties in parliament to pass a motion of no confidence on Tuesday when the National Assembly reconvenes.

“The findings and recommendations of the panel remain legally inconclusive... As such, the report may be subjected to judicial review by the president,” Mapaila said.

“It is also unfortunate that this matter is now being weaponised for factional manoeuvres within our movement as we approach the 55th national conference this December.” 

SACP chair Blade Nzimande said that the matter “is negatively affecting the image of the organisation [ANC] and spilling into the government. It could led to instability if not properly handled.” 

Labour federation Cosatu, which is part of the ANC-led alliance, has chosen to make no pronouncements over the panel’s section 89 report. 

The ANC is expected to rally around the president in parliament, arguing that because he is taking the report on review, parliament cannot adopt it until the legal process has been finalised. 

The ANC’s national working committee (NWC), which is responsible for handling the party’s daily matters, met on Sunday to deliberate on the Phala Phala report. The recommendations of the NWC are expected to be presented to the national executive committee on Monday.

maekot@businesslive.co.za

How provincial leaders convinced Ramaphosa to stay put, for now

President Cyril Ramaphosa put off his planned address to the nation during which he was expected to step down after he was persuaded not to do so by ...
National
2 days ago

SAM MKOKELI: A leader as lettuce: Ramaphosa does a Liz

Time is up for Ramaphosa and the ANC, get ready for coalition politics.
Opinion
21 hours ago

Ramaphosa to stand for another term at ANC conference

It seems the president has found the appetite to fight back on the Phala Phala saga
News & Fox
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa camp prepares for war against his ...
Politics
2.
Ramaphosa confirms that he will not step aside ...
Politics
3.
Phala Phala: Ramaphosa’s detractors call for his ...
Politics
4.
SACP supports Ramaphosa fightback against Phala ...
Politics
5.
Cyril Ramaphosa tells advisers he will step aside ...
Politics

Related Articles

Ramaphosa confirms that he will not step aside over Phala Phala

Politics

Ramaphosa to stand for another term at ANC conference

News & Fox

Focus on Phala Phala

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.