LETTER: Ramaphosa under siege

Rupture of US-Canada pipeline could mean US crude stocks declined by 3.9-million barrels in the week to December 9
The ANC needs to understand the implications for SA were it to end up on the wrong side of what looks like becoming another global conflict
ANC MPs follow the party line and vote against report in special sitting of the National Assembly
DA leader John Steenhuisen says Phala Phala ‘the same as Nkandla’, EFF says president is a ‘constitutional delinquent’
The project, dubbed 2Africa, is scheduled to go live in 2023
Sacci’s BCI shows that the disruptive effects of Covid-19 over the past three or so years have been overcome
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
Transport minister says public opinion is turning against the walkouts over Christmas period
Assistant coach Loubscher says the French visitors play ‘a massive kicking game’ and try to force mistakes
Company describes it as a collectible piece designed for select occasions
Cyril Ramaphosa, Nelson Mandela’s first choice to succeed him, has been turning the ship around slowly after the Jacob Zuma era. However, he is now under siege.
Ironically enough, his campaign against corruption, mainly through the courts, led to resistance among the corrupt. Their knives are out for him now.
The positive lesson is that no-one is above the law. We have an excellent constitution and a still functioning legal state. The negative is that our president’s stature is being questioned, leading to uncertainty about the road ahead and affecting business and political confidence.
Political opportunists and those who are themselves already on the radar of the law are circling like vultures over the political landscape, looking for self-serving opportunities. There is still no viable alternative to the ANC, and also no viable replacement for the president within the party at present.
The ANC is now uniting around the president, and legal experts do not believe the section 89 panel’s report to parliament will stand the test of the law. I have confidence in our legal and constitutional processes and believe the president will abide by the findings.
My reading is that the majority of South Africans who put the interest of the country above their own wish him a successful outcome. I certainly do.
Dawie JacobsSterrewag
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Ramaphosa under siege
Most South Africans who put the interest of the country above their own wish him a successful outcome
Cyril Ramaphosa, Nelson Mandela’s first choice to succeed him, has been turning the ship around slowly after the Jacob Zuma era. However, he is now under siege.
Ironically enough, his campaign against corruption, mainly through the courts, led to resistance among the corrupt. Their knives are out for him now.
The positive lesson is that no-one is above the law. We have an excellent constitution and a still functioning legal state. The negative is that our president’s stature is being questioned, leading to uncertainty about the road ahead and affecting business and political confidence.
Political opportunists and those who are themselves already on the radar of the law are circling like vultures over the political landscape, looking for self-serving opportunities. There is still no viable alternative to the ANC, and also no viable replacement for the president within the party at present.
The ANC is now uniting around the president, and legal experts do not believe the section 89 panel’s report to parliament will stand the test of the law. I have confidence in our legal and constitutional processes and believe the president will abide by the findings.
My reading is that the majority of South Africans who put the interest of the country above their own wish him a successful outcome. I certainly do.
Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: If ANC lives, SA will die
LETTER: ANC’s actions are cause for alarm
LETTER: Ramaphosa’s presidential status is now finally and totally compromised
LETTER: Delay in investigations into allegations of reckless trading in forex involving Ramaphosa is worrisome
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
LETTER: If ANC lives, SA will die
LETTER: Ramaphosa’s presidential status is now finally and totally compromised
LETTER: Delay in investigations into allegations of reckless trading in forex ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.