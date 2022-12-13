Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ramaphosa under siege

Most South Africans who put the interest of the country above their own wish him a successful outcome

13 December 2022 - 17:34
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

Cyril Ramaphosa, Nelson Mandela’s first choice to succeed him, has been turning the ship around slowly after the Jacob Zuma era. However, he is now under siege.

Ironically enough, his campaign against corruption, mainly through the courts, led to resistance among the corrupt. Their knives are out for him now.

The positive lesson is that no-one is above the law. We have an excellent constitution and a still functioning legal state. The negative is that our president’s stature is being questioned, leading to uncertainty about the road ahead and affecting business and political confidence.

Political opportunists and those who are themselves already on the radar of the law are circling like vultures over the political landscape, looking for self-serving opportunities. There is still no viable alternative to the ANC, and also no viable replacement for the president within the party at present.

The ANC is now uniting around the president, and legal experts do not believe the section 89 panel’s report to parliament will stand the test of the law. I have confidence in our legal and constitutional processes and believe the president will abide by the findings.

My reading is that the majority of South Africans who put the interest of the country above their own wish him a successful outcome. I certainly do.

Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag

LETTER: If ANC lives, SA will die

Liberation movement has become the movement of destruction, theft and patronage
Opinion
1 hour ago

LETTER: ANC’s actions are cause for alarm

Hosting a cargo vessel where no customs facilities are available, with not a word from the ANC defence minister, is extremely worrying
Opinion
2 hours ago

LETTER: Ramaphosa’s presidential status is now finally and totally compromised

The reality is that Ramaphosa’s years, perhaps decades, of masquerade are over.
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Delay in investigations into allegations of reckless trading in forex involving Ramaphosa is worrisome

Are the Public Protector, SA Revenue Service and SA Reserve Bank adopting a wait-and-see strategy?
Opinion
1 week ago
