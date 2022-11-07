Support from a weaker dollar and recovering Chinese crude imports met renewed demand concerns linked to China’s stringent Covid containment approach
My main business interests are in the minerals, oil & gas, energy and finance sectors, and I have seen the best of those industries during my career. But all are now under threat.
The network I have is global, and whenever people are dealing in developing countries, particularly Africa, there is a common thread of pure frustration at the incompetence, inefficiencies and corruption of not just state officials and civil servants, but the people in general. One such business friend summed it up in that “they have a pure don’t care attitude”.
From airport immigration and security to the department of mineral resources & energy, the police and people throwing litter in the streets, this attitude is insidious. There is no pride in the workplace, commitment is rare and loyalty just doesn’t seem to exist.
How can we expect this to change when the leaders are only in it for themselves and are the most corrupt? Countries with strong nationalist cultures like America and China show what is required, but our “rainbow nation” glue created in 1994 seems to have evaporated. Sad.
Andy Clay
LETTER: ‘A pure don’t care attitude’
Our ‘rainbow nation’ glue created in 1994 seems to have evaporated
Andy Clay
Via email
