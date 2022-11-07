×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ‘A pure don’t care attitude’

Our ‘rainbow nation’ glue created in 1994 seems to have evaporated

07 November 2022 - 16:59 Andy Clay
Picture: 123RF/Bertrand Iniesta
Picture: 123RF/Bertrand Iniesta

My main business interests are in the minerals, oil & gas, energy and finance sectors, and I have seen the best of those industries during my career. But all are now under threat.

The network I have is global, and whenever people are dealing in developing countries, particularly Africa, there is a common thread of pure frustration at the incompetence, inefficiencies and corruption of not just state officials and civil servants, but the people in general. One such business friend summed it up in that “they have a pure don’t care attitude”.

From airport immigration and security to the department of mineral resources & energy, the police and people throwing litter in the streets, this attitude is insidious. There is no pride in the workplace, commitment is rare and loyalty just doesn’t seem to exist.

How can we expect this to change when the leaders are only in it for themselves and are the most corrupt? Countries with strong nationalist cultures like America and China show what is required, but our “rainbow nation” glue created in 1994 seems to have evaporated. Sad.

Andy Clay
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

LETTER: ANC cannot use the just transition to hide incompetence

We need an elected parliament that makes policy but leaves execution to a more professional civil service
Opinion
1 hour ago

KASHIF WICOMB: Probe will aid professionalisation of public service, fight graft

A high number of government officials who are unqualified points to self-inflicted governance problems
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
HILARY JOFFE: President struck by the SA disease ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
AYABONGA CAWE: Might more rum and molasses ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: SA power supply constraints likely to ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
ALEXANDER PARKER: The demoralising scale of SA’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
ISAAH MHLANGA: When will the rand bounce back?
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.