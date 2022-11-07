WEBINAR | How can SME leaders unlock success?

Support from a weaker dollar and recovering Chinese crude imports met renewed demand concerns linked to China’s stringent Covid containment approach
Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are essential contributors to SA’s economy. To survive this volatile economy, SME leaders need to implement a leadership style that promotes the survival of businesses. It’s crucial for leaders to inspire, motivate and provide a clear direction for their teams.
Globally, SMEs are known to be the mechanism by which new jobs are generated. In many countries, small businesses employ up to 70% of the active working population.
Join the next Business Day Dialogue, in partnership with Unisa’s Graduate School of Business Leadership (Unisa SBL), as it hosts a Frank Dialogue on the state of SME leadership to mark Global Entrepreneurship Month. The dialogue is part of a series of thought-leadership events the business school will host regularly to generate a discourse on various national issues.
Prof Onkgopotse JJ Tabane will moderate this fascinating discussion with the following panellists:
The panellists will discuss the opportunities and challenges of leading small businesses.
Event details:
Date: November 8 2022
Time: 1.00pm-2.00pm
Click here to register for this free online event.
