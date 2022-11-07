×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

WEBINAR | How can SME leaders unlock success?

Register for this Frank Dialogue, in partnership with Business Day and Unisa SBL, in which panellists discuss SME leadership in SA and how enterprises can survive the volatile economy

07 November 2022 - 16:58
Sponsored
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are essential contributors to SA’s economy. To survive this volatile economy, SME leaders need to implement a leadership style that promotes the survival of businesses. It’s crucial for leaders to inspire, motivate and provide a clear direction for their teams.

Globally, SMEs are known to be the mechanism by which new jobs are generated. In many countries, small businesses employ up to 70% of the active working population. 

Join the next Business Day Dialogue, in partnership with Unisa’s Graduate School of Business Leadership (Unisa SBL), as it hosts a Frank Dialogue on the state of SME leadership to mark Global Entrepreneurship Month. The dialogue is part of a series of thought-leadership events the business school will host regularly to generate a discourse on various national issues.

Prof Onkgopotse JJ Tabane will moderate this fascinating discussion with the following panellists: 

  • Small business development minister Stella Tembisa Ndabeni-Abrahams
  • Small Business Institute (SBL) CEO John Dludlu
  • Colene Hind, a lecturer in entrepreneurship at the Unisa SBL; 
  • I Am An Entrepreneur chairperson Andile Khumalo; and 
  • Gauteng Enterprise Propeller (GEP) CEO Saki Zamxaka.

The panellists will discuss the opportunities and challenges of leading small businesses.

Event details:

Date: November 8 2022

Time: 1.00pm-2.00pm

Click here to register for this free online event.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Business Day Legal Notices
Business
2.
Anyone can issue an insurance policy, but can ...
Business
3.
Maitland Fund Services makes it work (better), ...
Business
4.
The role banks play in society is bigger than ...
Business
5.
Investors sought for new R3.1bn Umhlanga ...
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.