LETTER: SA’s economic transformation is nowhere near radical enough

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s comments on inflation and interest rates at last week’s Jackson Hole conference are still weighing on investors
SA is in the grip of a regime enslaving individual economic freedoms
A strike certificate has been issued and management has 30 days to table a revised offer
The party has suspended its leader, saying he has been divisive in his approach to leadership
Investment company cannot afford to remain a minority shareholder in oil block off Namibia
Nedbank is concerned about the country being classified as high risk and facing a potential loss of investment
MPLA wins a 51% majority but opposition Unita is challenging result
SA are not pressing for a place in the world Test final for cash and glory, but to keep the format alive at home
The one-off Porsche 911 Carrera is based on the character from the animated blockbuster series
Johann Els is optimistic in saying SA is facing radical economic transformation for the better as the private sector is being granted increased involvement in previously state dominated sector (“Radical economic transformation is coming — the good sort,” August 28).
While increased private-sector involvement is a positive, it is by no means radical enough to solve SA’s problems. The crisis of unemployment, corruption, crime and our collapsing electricity industry require a far more substantive and truly radical shift to avert disaster.
While President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent reforms in the electricity sector are welcome, they do not solve the fundamental issue — that Eskom is still a monopoly state company and regulator. It needs to be debundled, privatised and the market deregulated to allow dozens, if not hundreds, of competitors to produce mass amounts of power.
There are also no determined reforms to solve unemployment. Labour regulations must be eviscerated to make it easier for employers to take the risk of employing an individual. Without the ability to hire and fire at will companies will not risk bringing in new blood.
While Els is confident about the government moving towards a more private-sector-friendly era, he is forgetting that two members of the Tripartite Alliance are fundamentally opposed to the reforms we need — radical or even moderate.
Cosatu and the SACP are ideological fanatics and will fight tooth and nail to prevent any sort of reforms for the better. Cosatu blocked Eskom’s privatisation in the 1990s and will stop any sort of positive reforms now. Not to mention how they stand as one of the largest hurdles before any effort to solve unemployment.
Until there is a fundamental shift in the ideology of government and the unions we will not see the sufficiently radical reforms that are needed to save SA’s economy. That said, I concede that private-sector involvement is a start.
Nicholas Woode-SmithCape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: SA’s economic transformation is nowhere near radical enough
Johann Els forgets that two members of the Tripartite Alliance are fundamentally opposed to the reforms we need
Johann Els is optimistic in saying SA is facing radical economic transformation for the better as the private sector is being granted increased involvement in previously state dominated sector (“Radical economic transformation is coming — the good sort,” August 28).
While increased private-sector involvement is a positive, it is by no means radical enough to solve SA’s problems. The crisis of unemployment, corruption, crime and our collapsing electricity industry require a far more substantive and truly radical shift to avert disaster.
While President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent reforms in the electricity sector are welcome, they do not solve the fundamental issue — that Eskom is still a monopoly state company and regulator. It needs to be debundled, privatised and the market deregulated to allow dozens, if not hundreds, of competitors to produce mass amounts of power.
There are also no determined reforms to solve unemployment. Labour regulations must be eviscerated to make it easier for employers to take the risk of employing an individual. Without the ability to hire and fire at will companies will not risk bringing in new blood.
While Els is confident about the government moving towards a more private-sector-friendly era, he is forgetting that two members of the Tripartite Alliance are fundamentally opposed to the reforms we need — radical or even moderate.
Cosatu and the SACP are ideological fanatics and will fight tooth and nail to prevent any sort of reforms for the better. Cosatu blocked Eskom’s privatisation in the 1990s and will stop any sort of positive reforms now. Not to mention how they stand as one of the largest hurdles before any effort to solve unemployment.
Until there is a fundamental shift in the ideology of government and the unions we will not see the sufficiently radical reforms that are needed to save SA’s economy. That said, I concede that private-sector involvement is a start.
Nicholas Woode-Smith
Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Higher rates to start slowing demand
Fitch says greylisting won’t hurt SA’s rating
Sars chalks up win amid clampdown on illicit economy
SA should cut corporate tax, keep Covid relief grant, says OECD
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.