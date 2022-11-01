Europe’s Stoxx 600 is up 1.3% on the day, while the FTSE 100 climbed 1.5% and the DAX 1.1%
Comments by Mteto Nyati in Business Times about empowerment at Eskom make for an interesting study because of what they teach us about communication and institutional change (“To save Eskom, empowerment must go (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bt/opinion/2022-10-30-chris-barron-to-save-eskom-empowerment-must-go/)”, October 30). Communication is a key tool when an institution is undergoing change, as Eskom is.
Underpinning the sensitivity of Nyati’s ill-timed statements, Eskom has since distanced itself, diplomatically, from his comments. Eskom chair Mpho Makwana said the board placed “a high premium on our role as a catalyst for transformation and empowerment”...
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Reform at Eskom is sensitive and highly contested
South Africans should not allow crooks or loose lips to sink the empowerment project at the struggling power utility
