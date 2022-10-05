×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Long-term dividends to come from Russia’s Ukraine invasion

Though tragic, the war is causing Putin to lose support both at home and abroad, and may accelerate Europe’s transition to green energy

05 October 2022 - 13:27
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

There are huge tragedies, but also positive aspects in the bigger picture flowing from Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine.

First, Putin has been unmasked for what he is. In the democratic world, he has become an outcast. In his own country, resistance is building up in spite of the relentless propaganda machine. Even China is beginning to question Putin’s war.

His efforts to divert attention from his military setbacks by declaring four regions as Russian territory in a staged event is transparent and an own goal.

Second, Nato and it’s allies are stronger than ever and new countries are joining, possibly also Ukraine. In my view, the greatest plus is the fact that Nato countries and others will be forced to accelerate the diversion to green energy. Not only will it help saving our planet, but it will also remove Putin’s leverage over democratic countries, especially in Europe.

If Uruguay, a small country, could manage within a few years to switch 94% of its energy needs to green energy and to even export energy to Argentina and Brazil, other countries can do it, too. Furthermore, their green-energy project had been started by their previous government, but continued in the national interest under the present government with a completely different political philosophy — another lesson to the world. No wonder Putin is getting desperate and is now reverting to, allegedly, sabotaging pipelines to put further pressure on Europe at the onset of winter.

There will still be pain in the short term, especially for Europe, but there will be long-term dividends. Spare a thought for the normal Russian, who will be the big loser.

Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​ 

LETTER: SA’s Ukraine disaster

Disastrous ramifications for SA’s EU and US relations
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Pandor blind to Russia’s crimes

Minister flip-flops between common sense and muddled thinking
Opinion
2 weeks ago

LETTER: Expect a Europe sans the EU

Power has shifted to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky which will encourage more states to throw off the Russian yoke
Opinion
2 weeks ago

LETTER: Putin placed himself in checkmate

The Russian president has underestimated the will of the Free World to defend their freedom and democracy
Opinion
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
CARTOON: New aboard sinking Eskom
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Kganyago is right: inflation target ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
JOHN DLUDLU: New Eskom leadership must be given ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
MAMOKETE LIJANE: Disastrous budget of UK’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Politicians remove senior ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.