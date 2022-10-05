Mining companies generally haven’t over-invested in new projects while demand for ‘green’ metals is set to soar further
LETTER: Long-term dividends to come from Russia’s Ukraine invasion
Though tragic, the war is causing Putin to lose support both at home and abroad, and may accelerate Europe’s transition to green energy
There are huge tragedies, but also positive aspects in the bigger picture flowing from Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine.
First, Putin has been unmasked for what he is. In the democratic world, he has become an outcast. In his own country, resistance is building up in spite of the relentless propaganda machine. Even China is beginning to question Putin’s war.
His efforts to divert attention from his military setbacks by declaring four regions as Russian territory in a staged event is transparent and an own goal.
Second, Nato and it’s allies are stronger than ever and new countries are joining, possibly also Ukraine. In my view, the greatest plus is the fact that Nato countries and others will be forced to accelerate the diversion to green energy. Not only will it help saving our planet, but it will also remove Putin’s leverage over democratic countries, especially in Europe.
If Uruguay, a small country, could manage within a few years to switch 94% of its energy needs to green energy and to even export energy to Argentina and Brazil, other countries can do it, too. Furthermore, their green-energy project had been started by their previous government, but continued in the national interest under the present government with a completely different political philosophy — another lesson to the world. No wonder Putin is getting desperate and is now reverting to, allegedly, sabotaging pipelines to put further pressure on Europe at the onset of winter.
There will still be pain in the short term, especially for Europe, but there will be long-term dividends. Spare a thought for the normal Russian, who will be the big loser.
Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za.
