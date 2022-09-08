×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Putin placed himself in checkmate

The Russian president has underestimated the will of the Free World to defend their freedom and democracy

08 September 2022 - 14:04
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Sergey Bobylev/TASS Host Photo Agency/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
RUSSIA-ECONOMY FORUM-PUTIN Russian President Vladimir Putin. Sergey Bobylev/TASS Host Photo Agency/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Image: TASS HOST PHOTO AGENCY

Russians are known to be good chess players, but Vladimir Putin has totally overplayed his hand. His bluff about a nuclear war was exposed early on. By underestimating the will of the so-called Free World to defend their freedom and democracy, he placed himself in checkmate.

Not only did he have to relinquish his goal of getting control over Ukraine, but even those areas that he conquered are now slipping out of his grip. At the start of the war, I said Putin may win the battle but had already lost the war. It now seems he is losing both the battle and the war.

His biggest losses are in respect of Russia’s economy and international standing. Putin has already obtained skunk status and the Russian economy has been set back decades. In the medium to longer term, the rest of the world will end its reliance on Russian energy, because it is an unreliable and risky source.

Putin has single-handedly brought pain and suffering across many parts of the world, but it is ordinary Russians who are going to pay over the long term for his misplaced power hunger. The positive amid all the pain is that alternative energy sources have become essential.

Putin’s lifelong ambition to weaken Western democracy and restore the former Soviet Union in all its glory has finally been stopped. It will be a cold and uncomfortable winter for Europe, and consumers globally will still pay a price, but when summer arrives again it will be to a better world.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Russia is already defeated

The Russian press attaché to SA and his warmongering boss have caused the material destruction of a peaceful neighbouring country
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Putin’s odious apparatchik

Russian envoy to SA uses outright lies to defend his president’s war
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: An alternative history quiz

Russian embassy press attaché should consider his country’s actions in light of the ‘democratic principles’ his country purports to follow
Opinion
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Woolies Food eats humble pie as ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
PETER BRUCE: Let us not go quietly into the dark ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
MARK BARNES: Superhero public servants deserve ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Visa U-turn may not deliver desired ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
MICHAEL AVERY: Does Ramaphosa know what’s going ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Russia is gaining from war in Ukraine, Putin says

World / Europe

EU standoff with Putin escalates on threat of Russian gas price caps

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.