LETTER: Putin placed himself in checkmate

Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to cut off supplies if European buyers impose price caps
We need a stable project pipeline and a fit-for-purpose procurement process
The KZN municipality’s disconnection drive aims to recoup a total of R5.5bn from defaulters, which include government entities, businesses, schools and residents
Party effectively ceased to exist when infighting led to the collapse of its structures and unity, co-founder says
Shares in SA’s biggest retail bank by customer numbers fall the most since July 2020 as the market took a dim view of its trading update
Report compiled by the Fraser Institute in Canada notes that global average for economic freedom also fell as a result of restrictions implemented to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic
61% of respondents are unsatisfied with prevailing business conditions in SA, a survey finds
Outside rescuers weren’t allowed entry into the 6.8-magnitude quake’s epicentre to help
The fiery Australian broke rackets after being defeated by the 27th-seed Russian
AITF head Jabulani Selumane speaks to Phuti Mpyane about developmental funding to black-owned motoring entities
Russians are known to be good chess players, but Vladimir Putin has totally overplayed his hand. His bluff about a nuclear war was exposed early on. By underestimating the will of the so-called Free World to defend their freedom and democracy, he placed himself in checkmate.
Not only did he have to relinquish his goal of getting control over Ukraine, but even those areas that he conquered are now slipping out of his grip. At the start of the war, I said Putin may win the battle but had already lost the war. It now seems he is losing both the battle and the war.
His biggest losses are in respect of Russia’s economy and international standing. Putin has already obtained skunk status and the Russian economy has been set back decades. In the medium to longer term, the rest of the world will end its reliance on Russian energy, because it is an unreliable and risky source.
Putin has single-handedly brought pain and suffering across many parts of the world, but it is ordinary Russians who are going to pay over the long term for his misplaced power hunger. The positive amid all the pain is that alternative energy sources have become essential.
Putin’s lifelong ambition to weaken Western democracy and restore the former Soviet Union in all its glory has finally been stopped. It will be a cold and uncomfortable winter for Europe, and consumers globally will still pay a price, but when summer arrives again it will be to a better world.
Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Putin placed himself in checkmate
The Russian president has underestimated the will of the Free World to defend their freedom and democracy
Image: TASS HOST PHOTO AGENCY
Russians are known to be good chess players, but Vladimir Putin has totally overplayed his hand. His bluff about a nuclear war was exposed early on. By underestimating the will of the so-called Free World to defend their freedom and democracy, he placed himself in checkmate.
Not only did he have to relinquish his goal of getting control over Ukraine, but even those areas that he conquered are now slipping out of his grip. At the start of the war, I said Putin may win the battle but had already lost the war. It now seems he is losing both the battle and the war.
His biggest losses are in respect of Russia’s economy and international standing. Putin has already obtained skunk status and the Russian economy has been set back decades. In the medium to longer term, the rest of the world will end its reliance on Russian energy, because it is an unreliable and risky source.
Putin has single-handedly brought pain and suffering across many parts of the world, but it is ordinary Russians who are going to pay over the long term for his misplaced power hunger. The positive amid all the pain is that alternative energy sources have become essential.
Putin’s lifelong ambition to weaken Western democracy and restore the former Soviet Union in all its glory has finally been stopped. It will be a cold and uncomfortable winter for Europe, and consumers globally will still pay a price, but when summer arrives again it will be to a better world.
Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Russia is already defeated
LETTER: Putin’s odious apparatchik
LETTER: An alternative history quiz
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Russia is gaining from war in Ukraine, Putin says
EU standoff with Putin escalates on threat of Russian gas price caps
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.