Mining companies generally haven’t over-invested in new projects while demand for ‘green’ metals is set to soar further
Most US white-collar workers stayed put in cities rather than take to resorts, minicensus shows
Tsakani Maluleke revealed to parliament that the SA Post Office is insolvent; it incurred losses of at least R2.2bn and its liabilities exceeded total assets by over R4bn
Ruling throws throwing national party leadership race into disarray as provincial leader Oscar Mabuyane considers his legal options
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Fran Katsoudas, executive vice-president at Cisco
New report says the pandemic added 71-million to the ranks of the very poor
Operating conditions also deteriorated for the first time in 2022, with concerns about the high cost of living continuing to drive a sharp rise in salaries
Ministers recommend producing 2-million barrels less a day to halt a slide in oil prices
Blindedbythelights and Spielberg both have strong winning chances in their respective events
Upgrades deliver 20% more boost to 373kW and 746Nm with specific styling cues from Hennessey
Newpark Reit, which owns the JSE’s office building in Johannesburg, almost doubled interim profit as it continues to seek opportunities to expand.
Earnings for the six months to end-August soared 87.7% year on year to R37m, while headline earnings per share — which excludes one-time items — rose by a similar margin to 37.03c, the company said in a statement on Wednesday...
Newpark Reit almost doubles interim profit
The owner of the JSE office building in Johannesburg has benefited from tenants returning to office work and is focusing on securing longer leases
