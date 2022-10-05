×

Companies / Property

Newpark Reit almost doubles interim profit

The owner of the JSE office building in Johannesburg has benefited from tenants returning to office work and is focusing on securing longer leases

05 October 2022 - 13:27 Nico Gous

Newpark Reit, which owns the JSE’s office building in Johannesburg, almost doubled interim profit as it continues to seek opportunities to expand.

Earnings for the six months to end-August soared 87.7% year on year to R37m, while headline earnings per share — which excludes one-time items — rose by a similar margin to 37.03c, the company said in a statement on Wednesday...

