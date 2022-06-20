NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner discusses its 1-million milestone
Business Day TV talks to Kallner about the bank’s future plans
20 June 2022 - 22:55
Discovery’s banking offering has reached a new milestone of 1-million registered accounts, and it has also decided to introduce a variety of offerings, including access to a no-fee account for all clients of the Discovery group and a Vitality pay-as-you-gym system for certain gyms. Business Day TV discussed the bank’s future plans with CEO Hylton Kallner.
