×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner discusses its 1-million milestone

Business Day TV talks to Kallner about the bank’s future plans

20 June 2022 - 22:55
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner. Picture: SUPPLIED/DISCOVERY BANK
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner. Picture: SUPPLIED/DISCOVERY BANK

Discovery’s banking offering has reached a new milestone of 1-million registered accounts, and it has also decided to introduce a variety of offerings, including access to a no-fee account for all clients of the Discovery group and a Vitality pay-as-you-gym system for certain gyms. Business Day TV discussed the bank’s future plans with CEO Hylton Kallner.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Discovery Bank keeps innovating as clients flock to join

The digital bank has reached the 1-million accounts milestone and unveiled a slew of new products including a ‘pay-as-you-gym’ offering
Companies
11 hours ago

WATCH: Family businesses focus on ESG

Michael Avery and guests discuss ESG for family businesses
Companies
2 hours ago

WATCH: Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy discusses the firm’s profit surge

Business Day TV speaks to Gobalsamy about the company’s performance
Companies
2 hours ago

WATCH: SA consumer spending picks up in April

Business Day TV talks to Azar Jammine, chief economist at Econometrix
Companies
4 days ago

WATCH: JSE’s performance amid market volatility

Business Day TV speaks to Anchor Capital CEO Peter Armitage about why SA is weathering the storm
Markets
4 days ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
No investor yet in sight for Telkom’s BCX
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Savvy investors snap up smaller malls across SA
Companies / Property
3.
David Brown, Vodacom director and Northam chair, ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Standard Bank accused of duplicity over suspended ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Absa plans to keep the lights on with ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.