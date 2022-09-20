×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Discovery has killed the Vitality goose

To earn airfare, hotel and car rental discounts the member must be a Discovery Bank account holder

20 September 2022 - 16:08
The Discovery headquarters in Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
The Discovery headquarters in Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Many of my family members and friends have been Discovery Health members for decades as it is an attractive and efficient medical aid with a wonderful Vitality rewards programme.

This programme rewards members for the achievement of certain exercise and health goals, and thousands of people spend many hours in the gym or on the road aiming for the reasonable targets that generate these rewards.

Yet suddenly Discovery has killed the goose that lays the golden eggs. With a low-key announcement an onerous condition was inserted into the scheme — to earn lucrative Vitality airfare, hotel and car rental discounts the member must be a Discovery Bank account holder.

In one fell swoop Discovery has targeted hundreds of thousands of loyal Vitality members, and the price will be heavy. Offering additional discounts to Discovery Bank account holders would represent good marketing. Placing the entire highly successful Vitality reward scheme at risk via arrogant and poorly conceived conditions will alienate loyal members.

Why bother with Vitality if you are happy with your current bank?

Anthony Peerie, Sandringham

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za.

