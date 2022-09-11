LETTER: Five steps to alleviate food crisis for poor

Business Day TV speaks to Annatjie van Rooyen from My Wealth Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
While many people's financial and social reserves on are on zero, the chattering classes are focusing on net zero
A miss on the NPA’s self-imposed deadline may prompt renewed scepticism about its capacity
Nominations for party’s new leaders open on Monday
Business Day TV speaks to Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss and Roy Mutooni from Absa Asset Management
Team is looking at proposals from the government, business and labour under the auspices of Nedlac
Just six of the 13 digital labour platforms assessed by UCT can show that workers’ pay is at or above minimum wage
The anniversary comes a year after Biden ended the US-led war in Afghanistan in a messy exit
Rajapaksa and Hasaranga help secure 23-run victory at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday
New styling, refined drive quality and eight new safety systems form part of new offerings
Soaring inflation is putting access to food further out of reach for millions. As the official opposition, we have decided to put politics aside and place South Africans first. To address the cost-of-food crisis, we have tabled five interventions that can be implemented immediately. If implemented, these would bring immediate relief to poor and vulnerable SA households:
While delivering the medium-term budget policy statement and the adjustment budget in October, the finance minister will have ample opportunity to implement the above proposals. It is time he delivers on his promise to protect the most vulnerable in our society by shielding them from the ravages of the rising food cost crisis.
Dion GeorgeDA finance spokesperson
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Five steps to alleviate food crisis for poor
Soaring inflation is putting access to food further out of reach for millions. As the official opposition, we have decided to put politics aside and place South Africans first. To address the cost-of-food crisis, we have tabled five interventions that can be implemented immediately. If implemented, these would bring immediate relief to poor and vulnerable SA households:
While delivering the medium-term budget policy statement and the adjustment budget in October, the finance minister will have ample opportunity to implement the above proposals. It is time he delivers on his promise to protect the most vulnerable in our society by shielding them from the ravages of the rising food cost crisis.
Dion George
DA finance spokesperson
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Workers voice their frustration over soaring cost of living
Consumer confidence ‘extremely depressed’, survey shows
MAMOKETE LIJANE: No time to relax until inflation expectations stabilise
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.