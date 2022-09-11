×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Five steps to alleviate food crisis for poor

11 September 2022 - 19:01
Picture: 123RF / GUI YONGNIAN
Soaring inflation is putting access to food further out of reach for millions. As the official opposition, we have decided to put politics aside and place South Africans first. To address the cost-of-food crisis, we have tabled five interventions that can be implemented immediately. If implemented, these would bring immediate relief to poor and vulnerable SA households: 

  • Cutting taxes and levies on fuel to reduce the cost of transporting food.
  • Reallocating the R50m “food aid” for Cuba to feed hungry people at home.
  • Scrapping VAT on the food items most commonly purchased by the poorest households by reviewing and expanding the zero-rated food basket.
  • Reviewing and reducing import tariffs on foods consumed by low-income households.
  • Providing private titles to all land reform beneficiaries to increase food supply and security while reducing prices.

While delivering the medium-term budget policy statement and the adjustment budget in October, the finance minister will have ample opportunity to implement the above proposals. It is time he delivers on his promise to protect the most vulnerable in our society by shielding them from the ravages of the rising food cost crisis.

Dion George
DA finance spokesperson

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

