Opinion / Columnists

GAVIN RICH: RWC Sevens format a fan favourite? Give me a break!

Most spectators battled to stay awake during the long periods in which there was little to enthuse about

BL Premium
11 September 2022 - 18:51 GAVIN RICH

If you want to start off your week reading something that clearly isn’t true and belongs in the realms of a poor attempt to generate misguided hype, try the World Rugby statement on the format for the RWC Sevens story that was played at the weekend.

“New format proves a fan favourite” is only accurate if whoever dreamed up that line spoke to just the one or two people who, either not liking alcohol that much or at all, or having had enough of it, didn’t struggle to stay awake during the lengthy periods in which there was so little to enthuse about...

