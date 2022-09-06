MAMOKETE LIJANE: No time to relax until inflation expectations stabilise

EU expresses doubts of imminent Iran nuclear deal, futher delaying the return of about 1-million barrels to global supply
In SA’s cash-strapped economy, consumers are willing to compromise on quality for the sake of lower prices
Cosatu’s national conference is scheduled for September 26-29
Nominations for ANC leadership contest gather steam as Limpopo and the North West officially endorse the president for re-election
Germany dismisses Russian firm’s explanations on Nord Stream 1 turbine issues as a pretext
KZN floods, countrywide power outages and the global economic slowdown weigh especially heavily on manufacturing, mining and agriculture
SA’s functioning capital markets are crucial for adaptation, says Shameela Soobramoney
The foreign minister says the new prime minister’s approach will not help Britain on the global stage
SA kick off Rugby World Cup Sevens quest in Cape Town on Friday
Four-wheel steering, a plug-in-hybrid diesel and digital lights are some of the highlights
Markets often fixate on an issue, and the ruling issue of concern now is inflation. Two years ago inflation was the lowest it had been in a generation. The script flipped in 2021, and the global economy is now dealing with the highest generalised inflation shock in a generation.
US inflation is expected to average 8% in 2022. For the UK, the number is 9.3%, the eurozone 8%, Brazil 9.6% and SA a relatively respectable 6.8%. Though inflation is likely to have peaked in most economies in June and July, celebrations should be delayed as price pressures seem set to remain at higher-than-comfortable levels for a while...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MAMOKETE LIJANE: No time to relax until inflation expectations stabilise
Covid-19 lockdowns in China, surging energy prices and drought at food producers will keep the pressure on inflation
Markets often fixate on an issue, and the ruling issue of concern now is inflation. Two years ago inflation was the lowest it had been in a generation. The script flipped in 2021, and the global economy is now dealing with the highest generalised inflation shock in a generation.
US inflation is expected to average 8% in 2022. For the UK, the number is 9.3%, the eurozone 8%, Brazil 9.6% and SA a relatively respectable 6.8%. Though inflation is likely to have peaked in most economies in June and July, celebrations should be delayed as price pressures seem set to remain at higher-than-comfortable levels for a while...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.