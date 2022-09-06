×

Opinion / Columnists

MAMOKETE LIJANE: No time to relax until inflation expectations stabilise

Covid-19 lockdowns in China, surging energy prices and drought at food producers will keep the pressure on inflation

06 September 2022 - 15:32

Markets often fixate on an issue, and the ruling issue of concern now is inflation. Two years ago inflation was the lowest it had been in a generation. The script flipped in 2021, and the global economy is now dealing with the highest generalised inflation shock in a generation.

US inflation is expected to average 8% in 2022. For the UK, the number is 9.3%, the eurozone 8%, Brazil 9.6% and SA a relatively respectable 6.8%. Though inflation is likely to have peaked in most economies in June and July, celebrations should be delayed as price pressures seem set to remain at higher-than-comfortable levels for a while...

