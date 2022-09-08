×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

Consumer confidence ‘extremely depressed’, survey shows

Consumer confidence remains very low and not conducive to healthy growth in real consumer spending

BL Premium
08 September 2022 - 11:57 Thuletho Zwane

Consumer sentiment showed a slight recovery in the third quarter, after plunging to its lowest level in more than three decades in the second quarter of 2022. Confidence had tumbled due to elevated inflation, rising interest rates and escalating unemployment.

The slight recovery in confidence follows the scrapping of all remaining Covid-19 regulations and the use of the last remaining savings accumulated over the last two years to buffer household expenditure by affluent consumers...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.