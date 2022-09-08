Consumer confidence ‘extremely depressed’, survey shows

Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to cut off supplies if European buyers impose price caps
By going on the attack against a prosecutor and a journalist, Zuma is sends a signal to others
The KZN municipality’s disconnection drive aims to recoup a total of R5.5bn from defaulters, which include government entities, businesses, schools and residents
Party effectively ceased to exist when infighting led to the collapse of its structures and unity, co-founder says
City of Guiyang, which operates the server centre that houses all online data generated and stored by hundreds of millions of Chinese iPhone users, is effectively paralyzed with employees barred from ...
SA is ranked 99th out of 165 countries in the annual Fraser report, demonstrating a downward trend from 2000
61% of respondents are unsatisfied with prevailing business conditions in SA, a survey finds
Outside rescuers weren’t allowed entry into the 6.8-magnitude quake’s epicentre to help
The fiery Australian broke rackets after being defeated by the 27th-seed Russian
AITF head Jabulani Selumane speaks to Phuti Mpyane about developmental funding to black-owned motoring entities
Consumer sentiment showed a slight recovery in the third quarter, after plunging to its lowest level in more than three decades in the second quarter of 2022. Confidence had tumbled due to elevated inflation, rising interest rates and escalating unemployment.
The slight recovery in confidence follows the scrapping of all remaining Covid-19 regulations and the use of the last remaining savings accumulated over the last two years to buffer household expenditure by affluent consumers...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Consumer confidence ‘extremely depressed’, survey shows
Consumer confidence remains very low and not conducive to healthy growth in real consumer spending
Consumer sentiment showed a slight recovery in the third quarter, after plunging to its lowest level in more than three decades in the second quarter of 2022. Confidence had tumbled due to elevated inflation, rising interest rates and escalating unemployment.
The slight recovery in confidence follows the scrapping of all remaining Covid-19 regulations and the use of the last remaining savings accumulated over the last two years to buffer household expenditure by affluent consumers...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.