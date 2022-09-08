LETTER: Bheki Cele should be in court, not leading SAPS

Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to cut off supplies if European buyers impose price caps
We need a stable project pipeline and a fit-for-purpose procurement process
The KZN municipality’s disconnection drive aims to recoup a total of R5.5bn from defaulters, which include government entities, businesses, schools and residents
Party effectively ceased to exist when infighting led to the collapse of its structures and unity, co-founder says
Shares in SA’s biggest retail bank by customer numbers fall the most since July 2020 as the market took a dim view of its trading update
Report compiled by the Fraser Institute in Canada notes that global average for economic freedom also fell as a result of restrictions implemented to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic
61% of respondents are unsatisfied with prevailing business conditions in SA, a survey finds
Outside rescuers weren’t allowed entry into the 6.8-magnitude quake’s epicentre to help
The fiery Australian broke rackets after being defeated by the 27th-seed Russian
AITF head Jabulani Selumane speaks to Phuti Mpyane about developmental funding to black-owned motoring entities
After the Moloi inquiry into his fitness to hold office (which found him “dishonest and incompetent”) and the debacle around the World Cup Soccer leases for SAPS headquarters, then police commissioner Bheki Cele was dismissed by Jacob Zuma.
There is now a campaign for Cele to be removed from cabinet, where he serves at the pleasure of a president who seems paralysed, or perhaps politically beholden to Cele.
The NDP calls for the urgent demilitarisation of SAPS, as did the Farlam inquiry into the Marikana massacre. Despite these recommendations, nothing has been done to demilitarise, a process that could be achieved at the stroke of Cele’s pen.
The panel of experts on public order policing assembled in the wake of the Farlam commission has written over 100 recommendations, all of which have been ignored by SAPS. Had these recommendations been acted on, there would have been no need to fear “another Marikana” in July 2021, when over 400 people lost their lives. Properly trained police personnel were conspicuously absent during the mayhem in KZN and parts of Gauteng.
There are fewer police personnel in the SAPS now than when Cele took office in 2018 — one officer to 408 people. Dishonesty and incompetence are the order of the day; management is littered with deployed cadres of the national democratic revolution, while the recently released crime statistics reveal that SAPS is losing the war on crime.
All of the above considerations add up to an unanswerable case for Cele’s political demise. He ought to be in the dock of a criminal court facing charges on those leases.
Paul Hoffman, SC
Director, Accountability Now
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Bheki Cele should be in court, not leading SAPS
Dishonesty and incompetence are the order of the day under the current minister of police
After the Moloi inquiry into his fitness to hold office (which found him “dishonest and incompetent”) and the debacle around the World Cup Soccer leases for SAPS headquarters, then police commissioner Bheki Cele was dismissed by Jacob Zuma.
There is now a campaign for Cele to be removed from cabinet, where he serves at the pleasure of a president who seems paralysed, or perhaps politically beholden to Cele.
The NDP calls for the urgent demilitarisation of SAPS, as did the Farlam inquiry into the Marikana massacre. Despite these recommendations, nothing has been done to demilitarise, a process that could be achieved at the stroke of Cele’s pen.
The panel of experts on public order policing assembled in the wake of the Farlam commission has written over 100 recommendations, all of which have been ignored by SAPS. Had these recommendations been acted on, there would have been no need to fear “another Marikana” in July 2021, when over 400 people lost their lives. Properly trained police personnel were conspicuously absent during the mayhem in KZN and parts of Gauteng.
There are fewer police personnel in the SAPS now than when Cele took office in 2018 — one officer to 408 people. Dishonesty and incompetence are the order of the day; management is littered with deployed cadres of the national democratic revolution, while the recently released crime statistics reveal that SAPS is losing the war on crime.
All of the above considerations add up to an unanswerable case for Cele’s political demise. He ought to be in the dock of a criminal court facing charges on those leases.
Paul Hoffman, SC
Director, Accountability Now
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Stuffed hats and jackboots
LETTER: Bheki Cele unable to face facts
LETTER: Mantashe, Cele get away with murder
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
LETTER: The police are still organised along military lines
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.