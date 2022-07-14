×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Stuffed hats and jackboots

14 July 2022 - 05:00
Police minister Bheki Cele. Picture: GCIS
Police minister Bheki Cele. Picture: GCIS

Last week’s challenge from Action Society’s Ian Cameron to police minister Bheki Cele in Cape Town refers.

Few who watched Cameron’s deeply frustrated but elegant and impassioned speech to the minister could disagree with his views or his motives. But we must all surely view the response — from the minister and the police — as deeply inappropriate and irresponsible. Being told to “shut up” is bad enough, but to be threatened and frogmarched out of the building is beyond the pale.

This is the reality of how Cele’s goons deal with honest and passionate criticism. This is what the man known as “The Stuffed Hat” orders his jackboots to do when a frustrated citizen speaks truth to power. Straight out of Oswald Mosley’s blackshirt playbook.

And where is our president in all of this? Where is a single dissenting voice in the ANC? And where is the DA shadow minister who replaced the effective and impressive Dianne Kohler Barnard?

All it takes for evil to triumph is for good men and women to do nothing. Ian Cameron cannot be left alone and unprotected.

For shame.

Mark Lowe
Durban

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

MICHAEL MORRIS: Let the voices upholding nonracialism speak

Critics of Ian Cameron, who took Bheki Cele to task, are playing ‘shallow racism politics’
Opinion
3 days ago

How the police are failing our children

When 21 children died in an East London pub, police minister Bheki Cele lectured the parents
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

LETTER: Bheki Cele unable to face facts

Response from the minister was inappropriate, ugly and irresponsible
Opinion
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: Is this the third force v2.0?
Opinion / Home & Abroad
2.
EDITORIAL: Roadmaps that lead us in circles
Opinion / Editorials
3.
ROB ROSE: Tongaat’s secrets tumble out
Opinion / Editor's Note
4.
ETTIENNE LE ROUX: Why the Reserve Bank is right ...
Opinion / On My Mind
5.
CHRIS ROPER: Cele’s outburst in black and white
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.