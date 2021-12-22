Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mantashe, Cele get away with murder

22 December 2021 - 08:00

I’ve been reading the FM for about 50 years. One of its best quips was when Dr Willie Van Niekerk was "promoted from administrator of [South West Africa] to the cabinet, where as an ex-gynaecologist he found himself in familiar surroundings".

The Nats deserved that comment, but why is the press in general so scathing of the DA while letting Gwede Mantashe and Bheki Cele get way with murder?

Gwede is an obstacle, as Justice Malala points out, to jobs and investment because of his obstructive attitude to BEE ownership in mining, his meddling with Karpowership and his dislike for renewables in general.

Cele did nothing to stop an insurrection that killed hundreds, destroyed businesses and jobs, and cost billions of rands.

They should be hammered. Why are they still there?

Paul McNaughton
Stellenbosch

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

JUSTICE MALALA: Gwede Mantashe, the minister of policy confusion

The mineral resources & energy minister’s stance on the empowerment in the mining sector risks billions in investment
Opinion
2 weeks ago

JUSTICE MALALA: ANC – next stop, extinction

It’s a revolution of the collective mind: the psychological dominance that the party has had over many South Africans is waning
Opinion
2 weeks ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Who does Mantashe think he’s fooling?

Every time I write about an ANC politician, bots pop up in my timeline like pothole repairers the month before a local election
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
CRAIG BUTTERS: Who really owns the rights for the ...
Opinion
2.
THULI MADONSELA: Grasping the De Klerk moment
Opinion / Protected Space
3.
STEPHEN CRANSTON: African Rainbow Capital’s many ...
Opinion / Investor's Notebook
4.
JUSTICE MALALA: It’s bad, but at least it’s not ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad
5.
ROB ROSE: Behind Saica’s comedy of errors
Opinion / Editor's Note

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.