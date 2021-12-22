LETTER: Mantashe, Cele get away with murder

I’ve been reading the FM for about 50 years. One of its best quips was when Dr Willie Van Niekerk was "promoted from administrator of [South West Africa] to the cabinet, where as an ex-gynaecologist he found himself in familiar surroundings".

The Nats deserved that comment, but why is the press in general so scathing of the DA while letting Gwede Mantashe and Bheki Cele get way with murder?

Gwede is an obstacle, as Justice Malala points out, to jobs and investment because of his obstructive attitude to BEE ownership in mining, his meddling with Karpowership and his dislike for renewables in general.

Cele did nothing to stop an insurrection that killed hundreds, destroyed businesses and jobs, and cost billions of rands.

They should be hammered. Why are they still there?

Paul McNaughton

Stellenbosch

