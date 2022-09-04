×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Metal theft not a trade policy problem

04 September 2022 - 18:33
Police minister Bheki Cele. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Police minister Bheki Cele. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

I am pleased to read that the EU has objected to the department of trade, industry & competition’s proposed ban on scrap metal exports (“EU objects to SA government plan to ban scrap metal exports”, September 2).

The City of Cape Town recently submitted comments on the department’s draft policy proposals on measures to restrict and regulate metal theft and associated illicit activities. Though Cape Town generally supports the national government’s proposed interventions, the city does not support the ban on exports. Metal theft and associated illicit activities are by and large a law enforcement problem and not a trade policy problem.

Imposing such a ban on a temporary basis should be linked to specific objectives to strengthen controls to prevent the trade and export of stolen metals. However, the impact of such a measure is questionable as criminals could bypass legal export channels, or simply stockpile stolen goods and sell them after such a ban is lifted. I would also like to point out that previous bans have done little to prevent metal theft and only added to the economic woes of the struggling steel industry.

In Cape Town, increased instances of cable theft have had a costly impact on the city’s infrastructure, and Capetonians have had to bear the brunt of these crimes through affected service delivery and public transport. The city’s metal theft unit does sterling work to combat cable theft and safeguard city infrastructure. From January 1 2021 to August 29 this year it has arrested 340 suspects on charges relating to the theft of cables or damage to public infrastructure.

Metal theft and the illicit trade therein is organised crime, and we need more policing powers to help bust open these criminal networks. That is why on August 18 I wrote to and called on police minister Bheki Cele and justice & correctional services minister Ronald Lomola to extend the city’s policing powers by empowering our metro police to conduct criminal investigations and augment the powers of our law enforcement officers to combat metal theft.

I am convinced that with more policing powers we can win the war against metal theft and the illicit trade therein.

Geordin Hill-Lewis 
Cape Town mayor

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Only one in five of Prasa’s train stations still functional

The destruction of SA’s passenger rail network is costing the economy an estimated R20bn a year
National
2 days ago

Transnet wants ‘amicable settlement’ after wage talks collapse

A strike certificate has been issued and management has 30 days to table a revised offer
National
6 days ago

Recycling lobby objects to proposed ban on scrap metal exports

Recycling Association of SA says the plan penalises legitimate dealers, while illicit trade will flourish
National
1 week ago

Patel explains the need for ban on scrap metal exports

Minister tells MPs the creation of a permit system is likely to lead to a reduction in theft
National
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MICHAEL MORRIS: Giving the middle finger to ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
MICHAEL AVERY: Does Ramaphosa know what’s going ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: The meaning of Makhura’s exit for ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
JONNY STEINBERG: Mafia-like groups fill the holes ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
GAVIN RICH: Boks ditch arrogance that might have ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

EU objects to SA government plan to ban scrap metal exports

National

State-owned companies collaborate to curb infrastructure theft and vandalism

National

Question marks over consultation process for proposed ban on scrap metal exports

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.