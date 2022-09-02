×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

EU objects to SA government plan to ban scrap metal exports

SA’s largest trade partner says the proposal is potentially in conflict with WTO rules

BL Premium
02 September 2022 - 05:10 Bekezela Phakathi

The EU has objected to a proposal by the SA government to ban the export of scrap metal, saying such a drastic step potentially violates provisions that govern world trade.

The EU is SA’s largest trading partner and its biggest source of foreign direct investment, with more than 1,000 European companies active in SA...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.