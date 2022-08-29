×

National

Transnet wants ‘amicable settlement’ after wage talks collapse

A strike certificate has been issued and management has 30 days to table a revised offer

29 August 2022 - 18:46 Luyolo Mkentane

The SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu), one of the leading unions at state-owned freight rail and logistics company Transnet, has threatened to down tools if management fails to table a revised offer within the 30-day cooling-off period declared after a strike certificate was issued when parties failed to break a wage deadlock.

Transnet, Satawu and the United National Transport Union (Untu) had been in wage negotiations since May and after three rounds of talks the parties reached a deadlock, which the two unions, which are demanding inflation-beating increases, referred to the Transnet Bargaining Council for resolution...

