×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A shift in thinking is needed to dislodge the ANC

The party will cling to power with the help of the EFF unless voters shun snake oil salesman

01 September 2022 - 15:54
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Reading Peter Bruce’s latest column I was struck with a rather unpleasant thought (“In the smarts we trust to get us out of the hole politicians dug”, August 31). 

While at face value it would appear that the ANC losing its majority is the desperately welcome change SA needs, there is an elephant in the room nobody seems to talk about. The likelihood of the EFF playing kingmaker and going into a coalition with the ANC, subject to it embracing even more destructive, radical, left-wing policies (and bringing EFF members aboard the gravy train, of course) is very high.

It is automatically assumed (incorrectly) that if the ANC loses its majority, other major opposition parties will go into coalitions with each other. The reality is that the ANC will do everything it can to retain whatever power it can, and the EFF and other ANC offshoot parties coming to its rescue — with conditions attached — is highly likely.

The ANC will dangle the carrot, that you can be sure of. And it will be difficult to resist. What is needed is not merely a material drop in ANC voter support but a fundamental change in the thinking of voters in general, whereby they shun snake oil salesman politicians and embrace common sense.

The broader issue is that the political landscape in SA is utterly toxic, and gullible voters are prone to believing the quick-fix fantasies peddled by deceptive populists, of which there is sadly no shortage.

Mark Khoury
Umhlanga Rocks

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

ANC unlikely to prevent future state capture, Zondo warns

The chief justice says the ANC placed the interests of the party above the interests of the country during the state capture era
National
5 hours ago

KHAYA SITHOLE: Grand promises should not be mere statements of intent

So much of what the ANC has tried failed to achieve the stated optimum outcomes
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
DUMA GQUBULE: Basic income grant is coming — ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
PETER BRUCE: In the smarts we trust to get us out ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Walmart’s plan to unlock value in ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
JONNY STEINBERG: Mafia-like groups fill the holes ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
NICOLE FRITZ: Sticks and stones may break your ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

David Makhura set to remain as Gauteng premier for now

Politics

Thandi Modise lashes DA MP heckling her over Russian trip

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.