×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

‘Revenge travel’ set to drive SA tourism sector growth

Removal of the travel ban saw a flood of domestic visits in the six months to end-June, while the number of forward bookings indicates pent-up demand from international visitors

BL Premium
01 September 2022 - 15:49 Denise Mhlanga

South Africans undertook 15.2-million domestic trips in the first half of 2022, exceeding pre-pandemic levels, as the end of lockdown restrictions led to a surge in travel after two years of Covid-induced restrictions.

The phenomenon, known as “revenge travel” — a phrase coined in 2021 when the world began to reopen after the pandemic — describes the flood of travellers heading on holidays after being forced to put such plans on hold as a result of the coronavirus...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.